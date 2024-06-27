Shannen Doherty Says Costars Got Her Fired From Beverly Hills 90210 -- Here's How!

Shannen Doherty is unearthing decades-old beef about Beverly Hills 90210!

The 53-year-old stopped by Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera SiriusXM podcast on Tuesday and revealed a bitter truth about her Beverly Hills departure: it wasn’t just the producers who wanted her gone, but her CO-STARS, too!!

Shannen starred on the hit show from 1990 to 1994 before her character Brenda Walsh was abruptly written off. And at the same time, she was struggling majorly in her personal life with a messy split from then-husband Ashley Hamilton, whom she was married to between 1993 and 1994. She actually spoke about it with co-star Jason Priestly back in January on her own podcast Let’s Be Clear, where she revealed:

“Things that were transpiring in that marriage that made it really hard for me to consistently be on time for work … [It] became a very big problem.”

She added at the time:

“It wasn’t anybody’s responsibility but mine, but I certainly wish that I had been sort of sat down and sort of looked at and said, ‘Listen, the end result is going to be this, you are going to get fired because none of us are willing to put up with it anymore. And I understand that you have an issue in your personal life, but that also can’t bleed into work, you also have to get your s**t together.’”

And the end result was a swift firing. Looking back on it now, Shannen revealed to Kelly on Tuesday:

“I felt, you know, honestly fearful, so it wasn’t just being fired for being late. It was that all of my bad press you know, that stuck to me.”

The Charmed star continued:

“The cast collectively decided that it wasn’t a good look for 90210 anymore, so the cast of 90210 are the ones that scheduled the phone call with [producer] Aaron [Spelling] and said, ‘It’s too much. We don’t want to deal with this anymore. It’s a bad look for our show. It’s a bad look for us. She was three hours late, blah, blah, blah.”

Damn! And she apparently didn’t even know about it until Tori Spelling told her much later:

“I didn’t know a lot of this until way later. Tori [Spelling] was just on my podcast. She told me a lot of this. Brian Austin Green told me a lot of this, but I kind of knew that it was never really Aaron’s decision.”

And on that note, Doherty added:

“It wasn’t that he looked one day and said, ‘This is just too much for us.’ It couldn’t, he would never. He’s a producer. He was smart. He understood that I, as Brenda, was a very big draw to the show and I was getting yes, some bad press, but I was also on the cover Rolling Stone and on, you know, every other cover there, so it was important. That was feeding publicity and drawing the ratings up.”

But clearly, that wasn’t enough to keep her on the show. Still, she ultimately worked with Aaron again on Charmed just a few years later:

“Yeah, so getting fired from … 90210, I recovered really quickly. The set was very hostile and toxic and I just wasn’t the girl that could work with some of the male producers. I wasn’t, I was not capable of saying yes and batting my eyelashes and putting on a baby voice and not really having an opinion.”

She added:

“I was incapable, so when it became such a big clash between me and the executive producer and then Aaron’s partner, Duke, when they fired me, it was almost, I felt some relief to be honest.”

