Shannen Doherty Offers Hopeful Stage 4 Cancer Update After Trying 'Miracle' Treatment!

Shannen Doherty has a “miracle” update on her cancer battle!

As we’ve been following, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has sadly been battling stage 4 breast cancer that has since metastasized to her brain and bones. Despite the devastating diagnoses, the 52-year-old has stayed positive throughout… And now she has some great news to share!

Related: Princess Catherine Discharged From Hospital After Serious Surgery!

During Monday’s episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast she brought on a different kind of guest — her radiation oncologist, Dr. Amin Mirhadi. And instead of Hollywood dirt, the Charmed star dished hope — revealing how a hopeful new treatment has been working in her favor:

“I’m not gonna say what it is, I’m on a new cancer infusion and after four treatments, we didn’t really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kinda was like, ‘We’re gonna keep going with this and see.’ And yeah, after the sixth or seventh treatment we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, the blood-brain barrier limits the penetration of cancer-fighting drugs, “resulting in poor response to treatments.” So hearing that this new treatment is breaking down that barrier is amazing news! She added:

“Do I call that a miracle? Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That I sort of rolled the dice and said, ‘Let’s keep going.’”

She also noted her doctor feels comfortable with the new treatment, which can potentially continue to yield hopeful results. Shannen gushed:

“That it’s actually breaking down that blood brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, ‘I’m gonna give her a break.’ Sometimes you’re looking for miracles in all the wrong places and they’re right in front of your face.”

We’re so happy for her!

In addition to the treatment, the Heathers star shared that her own “positive” mindset has also helped:

“Every day is a gift and there are so many new things in the works that I think hope is always there. I think it’s so important. Listen, I can die today, I can die in 20 years, I don’t know. I can die walking outside of my house and a tree falling on me or a bus hitting me, whatever. Or I can die of cancer. But all I can do is live each day in as much as a positive manner with hope as I can and embrace it and feel like, ‘Wow, I get to wake up again today, what can I do?’ I believe that positivity that you bring into your life, I think it helps with your whole body. I think that it helps you fight the cancer. Mind over matter a little bit.”

What a great update… Especially after she was recently talking about funeral arrangements! Listen to her full podcast episode (below):

We’re overjoyed to hear this amazing news! Shannen is so incredibly strong.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Share some support in the comments down below.

[Image via ABC/YouTube]