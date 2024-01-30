Got A Tip?

NFL Star JJ Watt Blasts Double Standard Of Taylor Swift Outrage!

Former Houston Texans player JJ Watt is calling out all the “Brads and Chads” that have a problem with Taylor Swift!

Following the superstar musician’s relationship with Travis Kelce going public, the NFL has welcomed a lot of new fans with open arms — but this is upsetting to grown babies who think her mere presence at games is ruining the sport. It’s an absolutely ridiculous, misogynistic view — and the retired footballer is shutting it down!

In a chat with US Weekly on Monday, the 34-year-old expressed his downright confusion with all the backlash the Anti Hero songstress has been receiving:

“I think it’s great. I can’t understand why people are so upset about it. I mean, they show celebrities at games all the time. Don’t act like we don’t show male celebrities at games all the time. I don’t really understand why it’s caused such an uproar.”

Louder for the people in the back, JJ!

He even went on to defend Taylor’s relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star:

“I mean, she’s literally there supporting her significant other, and that’s what you should do as a significant other. So I think that it’s great.”

Adding that the 34-year-old musician has “brought in a massive amount of new fans” and “all sorts of eyeballs and interest” to the NFL as a whole, he thinks it’s awesome that “so many people” are now getting introduced to the sport:

“I think it should be nothing but celebrated. I think that it’s not her fault they put the camera on her, just it is what it is.”

Exactly!!

Do U agree with JJ, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

