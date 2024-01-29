Princess Catherine Discharged From Hospital And 'Making Good Progress' At Home After Serious Surgery!

Well this is definitely GREAT news!

Princess Catherine has been discharged from a UK hospital after recovering there for a bit following her “planned abdominal surgery” earlier this month. And she is now headed home to recover even more with family by her side!

As we’ve been reporting, the 42-year-old royal had a planned surgical procedure to deal with a non-cancerous abdominal issue in mid-January. The procedure was kept a secret from most people close to Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William. And while the procedure sounded serious — and the rest of the recovery ahead is still long — at least we can sleep easier knowing she has made this huge step forward by being released!

Speaking of the Princess of Wales being discharged from The London Clinic on Monday, Kensington Palace released this statement hours ago:

“The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress. The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Great!!

As the palace previously announced, the road to a full recovery still has quite a bit of mileage left ahead. Princess Catherine likely won’t make any public appearances until after Easter, per the royal family’s previous statements on the matter. So, she still has quite a bit of time to rest and recuperate at home. Not done yet!

But to know she is out of the hospital and back home with Prince William and their three children is heartening. Let’s all breathe a sigh of relief! Here’s to Kate continuing to recover amid the comforts of home!!

