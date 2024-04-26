King Charles Returning To Public Duties Again -- Right After Insider Claimed He Was Close To Deathbed!

King Charles III is hitting back at rumors of declining health!

Right after a report claimed Buckingham Palace was updating the 75-year-old’s funeral plans because he was doing so poorly amid his cancer treatment, His Majesty has set his official return to public duties! Whoa! The Firm made the announcement on Friday via the royal family’s social media accounts alongside a photo of Charles and his wife Queen Camilla, revealing:

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.”

They really didn’t want anyone getting the wrong idea after that report!

Despite laying low since announcing his diagnosis in February, the monarch has a busy schedule lined up already! He will kick things off next week with a visit to a cancer treatment center — very on-point amid his own health journey. The statement noted:

“To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead. In addition, The King and Queen will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June, at the request of HM Government.”

Wow, that’s over a month away! People behind the scenes must really think he’s doing better if they’re willing to plan so far in advance?? Or are they just hoping this will stop all the speculation about his well-being?! Either seems possible at this point! This is the royal family after all — they’re known for keeping calm and carrying on no matter what’s happening!

Speaking of, the Palace didn’t directly hit back at the recent report claiming His Majesty is not doing “very well” these days. But they did make sure to thank all of his supporters! They concluded:

“As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.”

Such a positive update!! But it’s shocking considering it comes less than 24 hours after The Daily Beast claimed on Thursday that Prince William and Prince Harry‘s father is not doing great amid his treatment. In that report, a friend of the royal family elaborated:

“Of course he is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it. Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”

The outlet even claimed the King’s funeral plans are being regularly updated, too! Not a good sign!! But insiders tried to downplay it after it came out by arguing that this was just standard practice.

FWIW, we hope this is truly a sign that Charles is doing better! Whatever the case may be, the monarch’s health status will likely become glaringly obvious once the royal duties begin. It’ll be hard to hide everything once he’s out in public! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

