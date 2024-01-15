Shannen Doherty Just Said The Saddest Thing We've Ever Heard

Shannen Doherty may not be giving up yet, but she is starting to think about her funeral arrangements — and it’s so heartbreaking!

In the latest episode of the Charmed star’s podcast Let’s Be Clear on Monday, the actress opened up about what she hopes her friends and family will do to honor her once she’s gone. As Perezcious readers know, she’s currently battling metastatic stage 4 cancer, so the topic is heavy on her mind. While chatting with her best friend and the executor of her will, Chris Cortazzo, she said:

“This is such a morbid conversation, but it’s also so fun. I want [my remains] to be mixed with my dog and I want it to be mixed with my dad.”

Aw! With her dog and father? So sweet. Sad, yes, but still sweet.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also wants her final resting arrangements to be “a healthy mixture” of the options available — as in, she does “not want to be buried and not cremated.” As for where she’d like her ashes to be scattered, she wants to “find a place that my dad and I both really loved and it meant a lot to us.” The top contender sounds like somewhere in Malibu, California, where they spent “precious time” together.

She also has a ton of stipulations for her funeral, and they make so much sense! Suggesting the the guest list should be on the “short” side, the Heathers alum insisted she only wants people there who truly want to be there:

“There’s a lot of people that I think would show up that I don’t want there. I don’t want them there because their reasons for showing up aren’t necessarily the best reasons, like, they don’t really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don’t actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral.”

She continued:

“But they will, because it’s the politically correct thing to do and they don’t want to look bad, so I kinda want to take the pressure off them and I want my funeral to be like a love fest. I don’t want people to be crying or people to privately be like, ‘Thank God that bitch is dead now.'”

Hah! Sooo, any recent exes or controversial co-stars might be off the hook! While she didn’t namecheck anyone, Shannen noted the list of people she doesn’t want in attendance is “way too long.”

Those who do get to attend the memorial should be prepared for it to be a “party” and a “celebration” likely held at her home. Considering all she’s done to maintain a positive outlook on life despite her health challenges, no wonder she wants her funeral to be fun and full of love!

As we’ve been following, the 52-year-old was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, going into remission two years later. Sadly, the cancer returned in 2019 and she announced her metastatic stage 4 cancer diagnosis the next year. Things only got worse last summer when she announced it had metastasized to her brain and she had to undergo brain surgery (amid a breakup, no less). Most recently, the ’90s icon revealed the disease had spread to her bones, as well, but she insisted in an interview with People:

“I don’t want to die. I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done.”

So, naturally, it’s really hard to hear her now talk so openly about her death! But after everything she’s been through, we understand why she’s starting to plan for the worst. Continuing to send her so much love and strength as she faces this diagnosis!

Thoughts on her funeral plans? Let us know (below).

[Image via ABC News/YouTube]