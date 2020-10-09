Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Her 2016 Suicide Attempt — And What Saved Her

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about how she overcame a painful moment from her past.

Thursday’s special episode of The Talk was all about raising awareness for World Mental Health Day on October 10. In honor of the moment, the 68-year-old spoke at length about her 2016 suicide attempt in hopes of helping others who might also be struggling with suicidal thoughts and depression.

Addressing viewers at home along with co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marie Osmond, Sharon began:

“Four years ago I was finding things very, very difficult and… I tried to take my life and it wasn’t for attention. I just couldn’t bear it. I went to a place to give me help.”

Underwood chimed in to add that she remembered that time and how their group wanted to give her space and “privacy” to work through her pain. Osbourne suffered a mental breakdown that year, which resulted in a five-week emergency leave of absence from the CBS daytime show after her family had put her in a mental health facility. She went on to recall how she met two young girls during her stay who were struggling with addiction:

“They told me they were drinking and using drugs… both of them, their mothers had committed suicide. And it messed them up so bad, that they couldn’t cope with their lives, and that shocked me into — come on, am I going to do this to my family, my babies? No way. And that shocked me; it was like an electric shock, and it was like, get it together.”

The mother-of-three said the experience made her realize she couldn’t bear to put her husband Ozzy Osbourne, or their three kids — Jack, Kelly, and Aimée — through the pain of losing a dear loved one:

“It was like, ‘Look at these two girls. If I try this again, this could be my kids.’”

Ugh. We’re so thankful she chose to keep going.

This isn’t the first time the TV personality has opened up about her history with self-harm. She spoke candidly on The Talk about three past suicide attempts she survived over the course of her years-long battle with depression back in 2019. At the time, she admitted to often making light of the situation but expressed gratitude that she’s “still here.” Osbourne also revealed that she has been taking medication for 16 years to help cope with her mental health issues on another episode of the daytime talk show two years prior in 2014.

We appreciate the way Sharon always keeps it real with us, and we hope anyone who might be struggling out there found comfort in her story of overcoming dark days. You can watch the powerful segment (below):

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

