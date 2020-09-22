Sharon Osbourne Is Stuck In Quarantine After Her 3-Year-Old Granddaughter Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hang in there, Sharon Osbourne!

On Monday’s season 11 premiere of The Talk, the 67-year-old host appeared remotely and explained that although she had intentions of appearing live in-studio for their broadcast, she’s been stuck in quarantine after learning that her 3-year-old granddaughter Minnie tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Oh no!

Addressing co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood, and Eve — who’s also virtually fulfilling her hosting duties across the pond in England — Osbourne revealed:

“I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it. And then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters [Minnie] has come down with Covid.”

As of right now, Minnie — the youngest child of Jack Osbourne, Sharon’s 34-year-old son with husband Ozzy Osbourne — is the only person to test positive within the family thus far. The daytime TV host said that everyone else including herself, Jack, his ex-wife Lisa Stelly, and their two other daughters, Pearl, 8, and Andy, 5, have all tested negative.

“She’s okay; she’s doing good. I don’t have it. Her daddy doesn’t have it. Her mommy doesn’t have it. Her sisters don’t.”

Sharing more about Minnie’s diagnosis, she continued:

“She got it from somebody who works for my son. And it just goes to show you, she’s 3 years of age, that children can get Covid.”

Ugh, that’s awful!

Unfortunately, stars like Pink, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Neil Patrick Harris also faced the harsh reality that kids can in fact get COVID-19 because their respective children battled the virus this year, too. Sometimes, you can take every precaution in the book like wearing face coverings and social distancing, but things just happen. Health officials are still learning more about how the virus behaves in age groups that were once thought to be exempt from catching it every day — so it’s important to stay informed with updates.

We’re just so glad to hear all of the aforementioned celebs and their little ones have since recovered, and we’re sending lots of love to Minnie throughout this challenging time.

As for Sharon, she’s taking the necessary precautions to protect herself and others until it’s safe to return to work:

“Oh my Lord, I want to see you guys so bad. I’ve got one more week left of quarantining and then I’m out. And as I say, I don’t have it. I keep testing negative, but, you know, you have to be safe.”

Agreed, safety first! And before you know it, she’ll be back to her family at The Talk soon enough. WATCH the on-air announcement for yourself (below):

[Image via Sharon Osbourne/Instagram & The Talk/YouTube]