Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Celebrates Two Years Of Sobriety With Amazing Transformation Photo!

Shaun Weiss has a lot to be proud about this week!

The Mighty Ducks star, who played Greg Goldberg in three films, celebrated two years of sobriety on Wednesday! To mark the occasion, the actor took to Instagram with side-by-side photos of himself to show just how far he’s come.

The first photo was snapped at the height of his addiction to crystal methamphetamine. The other was a more recent selfie in which he looks so much happier and healthier! Along with the photos, a caption read:

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with 12 amazing steps.”

The 43-year-old also uploaded a funny photo of celebratory socks that read “Sober AF Two Years” on the bottom. In the caption, he encouraged others to seek help if they are struggling with any form of addiction.

Weiss faced an onslaught of legal trouble ahead of first seeking help himself. But in July he was making progress because he graduated from a court-ordered drug program and had a burglary charge dismissed. According to TMZ, the District Attorney’s office of Yuba County, California was impressed with his successful completion of rehabilitation, telling media outlets that he showed great perseverance in the face of many obstacles.

They noted that the Heavyweights alum “demonstrated perseverance during his recovery complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had to move treatment and transitional living programs on several occasions.” He also faced some personal challenges while in rehab, they added:

“[He] underwent dental reconstructive surgery, and had a close family member suffer a serious accident during his treatment.”

Things have only been looking up for the star, who “received tremendous support from friends and fans of the character, Goldberg, he played in the 1992 hit The Mighty Ducks,” the District Attorney’s office noted:

“[He] regained employment and has been traveling across the country making guest appearances and signing autographs.”

In July 2017, Shaun was given a 150-day sentence in the Los Angeles County Jail for petty theft, his second arrest of the same crime. He was released after 12 days. Just five days later, he was arrested again for possession of meth and given a 90-day jail sentence. The next August, he was brought into the station for public intoxication in Oroville, police claiming he was acting strange and waving around a flashlight. Once he sobered up, he was released from custody, at which point he insisted he would enter rehab. It’s unclear if he did or not.

Then, in January 2020, Shaun was arrested for residential burglary and possession of meth in Marysville. Police found him after responding to a call. He gave himself up when confronted. After completing a jail sentence for that arrest, he did enter several sober living centers to begin his now successful recovery process.

As mentioned, he was given a new set of teeth in September 2020 after his had suffered irreparable damage following his addiction. His friends have occasionally updated fans on his recovery via social media, as he has also done this week. It’s so incredible to see him committed to getting and staying sober!

Congrats on two years, Shaun!!

