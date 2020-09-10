Mighty Ducks Alum Shaun Weiss Makes HUGE Transformation Months After Meth Arrest — See His New Look!

Looking good, Shaun Weiss!

The now-42-year-old former child star — most famous for his work in Mighty Ducks, Heavyweights, Freaks and Geeks, and a host of other iconic ’90s fare — is transforming before our very eyes! As you’ll recall, the former film star had been struggling for years with meth addiction, eventually leading to homelessness. But now, things are looking up!

According to his pal Drew Gallagher, who started a GoFundMe to help get Weiss back on his feet, the former child star has now marked more than 230 days sober! And a new picture shared on the fundraising page on Tuesday shows the actor happy and healthy — with a beautiful new smile thanks to a brand new set of teeth!!!

As explained by Gallagher, El Lay dentist Dr. Gabe Rosenthal stepped up to offer Weiss a “full dental makeover” worth “between $50,000 and $100,000” in order to fix the former actor’s infected and rotting teeth. Now, it appears Weiss has himself a full new set of upper implants judging by the snap, and they look great!

Even better yet, because Dr. Rosenthal so generously offered up his dental expertise for free, the infamous Mighty Duck alum can now use his fundraising money for other expenses to help him get back on his feet! Gallagher wrote more about that in a late August update to Weiss’ feel-good story, noting at the time:

“Dental is coming along. Dr Gabe has been great and a It should only be few more weeks before most of Shaun’s dental is finished. Dr Gabe has covered all costs and it’s allowed Shaun to use the GoFundMe funds to pay rent at his sober-living as well as buy some groceries. He’s even got an inexpensive laptop so he can access the internet. Still a long road ahead but growing each week!”

Wonderful! So great to hear the actor is in a sober-living facility where he can continue to concentrate on his health and well-being in a structured environment!

And just days ago, upon Weiss receiving the upper implants as new teeth, Gallagher also added more about his pal’s inspiring progress:

“Weiss is thriving. His face and mouth feels like ‘tenderized meat’ as he recovers from each oral surgery, but he is feeling blessed to be getting a new set of permanent teeth. His progress has been smooth and steady and he is well over 225 days sober. More pics and video soon.”

Loving it!!!

It’s so inspiring to see Shaun’s progress. As Gallagher noted (above), there’s still a long road ahead for Weiss — one he’ll have to walk one day at a time for the rest of his life — but we are SO happy to see so much progress being made here!

For so many reasons, 2020 has been a terrible year for so many of us, but we’re just thankful to hear feel-good stories like this right now, too! Inspiring!

Keep it up, Shaun!

BTW, if you want to donate to the GoFundMe, you can see it HERE.

[Image via Marysville Police Department/GoFundMe]