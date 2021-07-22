Mighty Ducks Alum Shaun Weiss Completes Drug Program, Gets Criminal Charges Dismissed!

Things are looking up for Shaun Weiss!

According to reports, the Mighty Ducks alum had his burglary charge dismissed after completing a drug court program, which saw him stay sober for more than a year.

The District Attorney’s Office in Yuba County, California praised the former Disney star for his dedication to getting better after hitting rock bottom in 2020, when he was arrested for breaking into a man’s home while high on meth. The agency wrote in a statement:

“Shaun demonstrated perseverance during his recovery complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had to move treatment and transitional living programs on several occasions. He underwent dental reconstructive surgery, and had a close family member suffer a serious accident during his treatment.”

The road to recovery isn’t easy for anyone, but the D.A. noted that Shaun was committed to changing himself for the better. The statement continued:

“Shaun regained employment and has been traveling across the country making guest appearances and signing autographs. He received tremendous support from friends and fans of the character, Goldberg, he played in the 1992 hit ‘The Mighty Ducks.’”

AH-Mazing!

Last fall, the actor’s close friend Drew Gallagher released a photo of the then-42-year-old looking much happier and healthier than he looked in the mug shot stemming from his arrest that January (above, right).

Related: Lala Kent SLAMS Demi Lovato & The ‘California Sober’ Lifestyle

Captioning a Facebook pic that showed Weiss — who had reached his 200 days of sobriety weeks earlier — rocking a brand new set of teeth, Gallagher wrote:

“Weiss is thriving. His face and mouth feels like ‘tenderized meat’ as he recovers from each oral surgery, but he is feeling blessed to be getting a new set of permanent teeth. His progress has been smooth and steady and he is well over 225 days sober. More pics and video soon.”

As we reported, Weiss received brand-new teeth courtesy of LA-based cosmetic dentist Dr. Gabe Rosenthal. Back in September, Dr. Rosenthal told Page Six the actor went to him to mend broken root tips, clear infections, and remove broken teeth before getting implants. The dentist said of the star’s recovery from drug addiction:

“He’s such a good guy, such a sweetheart. He’s putting his weight back on. He is so much more confident. He’s ready to go. He feels better. Every time I see him he gains a few more pounds… His face is filling out. He’s smiling like crazy now.”

It’s safe to say Weiss has a lot more to smile about now that his burglary charge is dismissed. We’re so happy for him!

[Image via Marysville PD/Yuba County DA’s Office]