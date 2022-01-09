Demi Lovato Gets A Massive Spider Tattoo On The Side Of Their Head Following Rehab Stint

Demi Lovato has some new eight-legged ink!

The 29-year-old singer, who just shaved off their hair after the holidays, hopped on Instagram Story Saturday to unveil they got a massive black spider tattoo on the left side of their head. Lovato also posted a quote to the ‘gram, possibly hinting at the inspiration for the dramatic design. It read:

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web-each one of us having our place in this world.”

The new artwork was done by celeb tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who has done several of the pop star’s tatts in the past, including the word “survivor” on their neck. Demi actually got that one done in December 2019 – more than a year after they suffered a near-fatal drug overdose.

The ink comes after reports broke that the Sonny with a Chance alum completed another round of treatment in rehab after declaring they no longer supported the “California sober” lifestyle. A source told Page Six that Demi is currently “doing well” back at home, while a close friend later added to E!:

“They are looking forward to getting back to work, being with close friends and loved ones and want to focus on the positive.”

