Shawn Mendes DGAF About Camila Cabello Relationship Backlash!!

Did fame get in the way of this romance?!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were just about the most in-love celebs — or so it seemed — before they called things off late last year. While a forced lockdown during the pandemic might have helped them grow closer together and live a semi-normal life for a moment, did scrutiny from the public ultimately tear them apart?

In a new interview with Billboard published on Monday, the Wonder crooner opened up about his ex — and, more specifically, how he handled the constant backlash and speculation that surrounded the duo during their two-year relationship.

When asked about the media frenzy that followed Shawmila, beginning way back in 2015 when they released their first collaboration I Know What You Did Last Summer and reaching a fever pitch with their duet Señorita in 2019, Shawn insisted the attention never bothered him or got in the way of their connection. With a “friendly shrug,” the pop star told the outlet:

“I honestly don’t care.”

Huh. Not at all?

The songwriter has battled anxiety over the years and struggled with social media, so we wouldn’t be surprised if a little bit of the eagle-eyed attention was too much to bear. After all, fans thought the couple had gotten engaged just months before the shocking split!

But he’s not the only one denying the weight of the spotlight. His longtime manager, Andrew Gertler, confirmed the Canadian’s unique ability to block out unwanted noise, adding:

“[Mendes] has always been really good at cutting through the clutter.”

No matter how skilled at that he is, though, that type of chatter has a way of creeping in. A source told Us Weekly in November that it really did frustrate the 23-year-old, dishing:

“The attention became overwhelming, and it did irritate them, Shawn in particular, to keep getting grilled on how serious they were and whether or not they were going to get engaged.”

Oh, yeah, that would be annoying! Especially at their young ages.

But, to be fair, it’s not like they did much to keep their love life in the shadows! With all their hit love songs and their often viral (at times controversial) selfies, it was hard NOT to be paying close attention to their romance!

Perhaps that’s a lesson learned for next time!

