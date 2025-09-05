Today's Sheinelle Jones Returns To Give Heartbreaking First Interview About Husband's Death

Our heart is absolutely broken for Sheinelle Jones.

In case you didn’t hear the sad news, the Today host lost her husband Uche Ojeh back in May. The 45-year-old passed away after losing his battle to a very aggressive form of brain cancer, known as glioblastoma. Sheinelle had been off the air since December 2024 while taking care of her husband, and now nearly a year later she’s finally returning to Today.

On Friday, she chatted with her co-host Savannah Guthrie about how she’s been doing since Uche’s death:

“In this moment, I’m OK. Day-to-day, I’m OK. From a macro picture, how am I doing? My heart is shattered in a million pieces.”

Devastating. We just can’t imagine.

She went on to say:

“The life that I’ve known since I was 19 is no more. I always wanted kids, and I have three kids of my own now and they lost their dad. I’m their mom, and it sucks. So, how am I doing? It’s day-to-day. I’m proud of myself for how I’ve coped so far. I’m proud of my kids for how we’ve been able to pull through, but it’s horrible.”

As for Uche’s cancer battle, the 47-year-old called it a “nightmare”:

“To watch a 45-year-old do triathlons and live and breathe off of soccer and his kids? To take a guy like that, and watch him have to deal with this fight was a nightmare. The way he fought it and the way we rallied together and the way we saw the best of humanity was beautiful. So, it was my beautiful nightmare.”

She and Uche share three children, 15-year-old Kayin, and 12-year-old twins Clara and Uche.

Related: Annabelle Doll Handler’s Cause Of Death Revealed — It Isn’t Supernatural

Looking back, Sheinelle said she found out about her late partner’s cancer right before she ran in a 2023 marathon:

“Little did I know that marathon would set me up for a real one. It was ‘one foot in front of the other, one step at a time. This was so hard, I can’t take another step. Yes, you can.’ It’s, like, all those things. Who knew it was a template, a manual for what I was going to have to deal with? … I believed he was going to be OK. I knew it was going to be tough, but we all believed he would be fine.”

But soon that hope would fade out. By December, she’d decided to take a break from Today, because she no longer knew what would come:

“I got to that place where I didn’t know what tomorrow would bring. When I decided to take a leave [of absence], that was why because I didn’t know what tomorrow would bring and I was starting to feel, like, I didn’t want to miss it.”

In the interview, she started to cry, but still showed an unbelievable strength:

“We would have been married 18 years this month. It just felt like we always kind of had it. And then, when he was dying, I would say ‘This sucks, this is scary.’ But if you asked me if this was [always] going to be my fate, I would do it all over again.”

You can watch the full interview (below):

Heartbreaking.

We’re sending so much love to Sheinelle and her loved ones. We hope they’re able to find peace amid their grief.

[Image via Today/YouTube/Sheinelle Jones/Instagram]