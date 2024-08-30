Did Sister Wives’ Kody & Robyn Brown Drop A MAJOR Signal They're Next To Divorce??

It looks like Robyn and Kody Brown could actually be calling it quits!

As we’ve been following, the Sister Wives crew has been going through a hell of a lot of changes. With Meri, Christine, and Janelle all ending their marriages to Kody, the 55-year-old doesn’t even have sister wives anymore! He has one wife. Like a regular guy. Not much of a TV show. And now rumors have started to swirl that Robyn might be the next one to leave!

Related: Sister Wives About To Have A ‘Civil War’ In Tense New Trailer!

Considering she’s the final Sister Wife, it was shocking to say the least when she confessed in the newest trailer that she felt like “the idiot that got left behind” with Kody. A source even told The US Sun this week that the pair are “very unhappy” at the moment:

“Robyn and Kody are not doing well. They have been very unhappy. I mean, they’ve been unhappy since everything fell apart, but even more so now, it’s getting worse.”

See the very telling trailer (below):

Yikes! And now, it’s looking like these rumors might have some real legitimacy to them. The evidence? Robyn and Kody just listed the fam’s Flagstaff, Arizona home for sale!

According to In Touch, the couple listed the 4,476 square foot home for $1,650,000. The amenities of the property feature two acres of land, as well as lots of privacy as it’s “tucked away behind towering pines on a secluded ridge”. More factors of the house include a “primary bedroom with a luxurious, spa-like en-suite bathroom, complete with a large dual-head shower and built-in shelving in the walk-in closet”, a game room, two laundry rooms, and a giant garage.

A nice place! So why would these two want to leave? Well, if the split rumors are true, we can imagine it’s because they’re both going to find a new place to live. This was certainly the first step for some other celeb couples recently. We’re thinking not just Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who gave the whole game away with their real estate moves, but Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara, too.

Of course, this is just real estate news for now. Nothing has been confirmed on the marriage front. Yet. But we imagine they’d wait for sweeps week, right?

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U think Robyn and Kody are done? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via TLC/YouTube]