Joe Manganiello ALREADY Planning Kids With New GF Following Sofia Vergara Divorce!

Wow, things are moving fast between Joe Manganiello and his girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor!

Less than a year after the news broke he and Sofia Vergara were divorcing, he’s already looking to get married again, per a source spilling to Us Weekly! Not only that, they say the new couple are ready to start a family! The insider claimed:

“They’re going to get engaged soon [and then] start trying for kids. Marriage is definitely in their future.”

Wow. That’s such a big move, but also… it makes perfect sense, too…

Photos: Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Pregnancy On Red Carpet

Sofia has already confirmed the widely reported reason the hot Hollywood couple split. He wanted to have kids, and she — having done that years ago — absolutely did not. She candidly told Spanish newspaper El País:

“Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger. He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

If Joe’s desire to be a daddy was enough to break up his marriage, why would he wait now that he’s met someone who’s ready to go on that journey with him? Plus, the source adds, it’s going well so far:

“They respect each other and have a healthy dynamic.”

Hmm. It certainly seems fast to have that children convo tho… dontcha think? Let us know how YOU feel in the comments!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN.]