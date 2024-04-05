What Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Are Each Getting As Divorce Becomes Final!

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have reached an amicable end to their marriage.

On Thursday, a judge signed off on their divorce, according to court records obtained by Page Six. The former husband and wife announced their breakup last July, and in February, TMZ reported that they agreed to settle their split amicably per the terms of their prenup. But now, a judge has finally sealed the deal — and we know what they’re each walking away with!

Joe, for his part, gets to keep his clothing, jewelry, and “miscellaneous personal effects,” in addition to all of his “earnings and accumulations” since the split, which was listed as July 2, 2023. The same goes for the actress! She’ll be hanging on to her personal effects (such as jewelry and clothing) and any earrings she’s made since last summer, too.

We know what you’re thinking: what about the money they made in or before the marriage? Thanks to Modern Family, Sofía has a reported net worth of $180 million (compared to her ex-hubby’s at $40 mil). While Page Six didn’t address this in the latest report, they did previously claim the couple’s prenup gave them each the right to maintain any earnings made before, during, and after their date of separation. So, we can assume their respective nest eggs have gone untouched!

Interestingly, the exes also noted that they never had “any community property” between them. Hmm. So only one of ’em must’ve owned their $26 million Beverly Park estate, which they bought in 2020! Guess that’s easier than ending up in a battle over real estate like Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix! Per previous TMZ reports, they also each waived spousal support. So this was all fairly easy!

But as we’ve covered, Sofía did reportedly have one loss in the divorce — she agreed to let the Magic Mike star keep her dog Bubbles! She initially adopted the pooch during the marriage, but because Bubbles clearly liked her husband better, sources said she agreed to let him keep her following the split. That’s certainly nice!

Seems like this really did wrap up as amicably as possible! And now they can each move forward with their new relationships without this hanging over their heads.

