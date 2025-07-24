South Park DESTROYS Donald Trump Over Epstein List & So Much More -- But That's Not Even The Funniest Part!

OMG! South Park just destroyed President Donald Trump — and got the perfect revenge at Paramount!

As Perezcious readers know, Paramount has been under fire for canceling The Late Show after host Stephen Colbert called out the media company for agreeing to a $16 million settlement with the politician after he sued CBS for editing a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris during the presidential campaign. Legal experts thought the network could’ve easily won in court, so the fact that they were so quick to settle raised eyebrows. The company is currently seeking an $8 billion merger with Skydance Media — and that requires approval from the Trump administration’s Federal Communications Commission. So, yeah, it sure looks like they’re sucking up to Trump to get what they want…

Backlash has been rampant on social media — and now it’s coming from within! On Wednesday night, South Park‘s 27th season premiered, and it took shots at Donald! During the episode, titled, “Sermon on the ‘Mount,” the community is no longer woke as Christianity is pushed in the schools. Literally, Jesus is there himself! The town starts to grow irritated at the President — who is shown stripping to the nude and getting into bed with Satan. Trump suggests he wants to have sex with the devil, who turns him down. Trump argues:

“Come on, Satan. I’ve been working hard all day.”

But Satan claps back:

“You haven’t been working! You’ve been doing your stupid memes and just f**king around.”

Trump says before showing his (very) little penis:

“Come on, Satan. You know you can’t resist this!”

But Satan snaps:

“I can’t even see anything. It’s so small.”

LOLz!

Elsewhere in the ep, the Republican is seen arguing with the Canadian Prime Minister. And, of course, the Epstein list is brought up! At one point, Satan tells Donald while they’re in bed:

“Another random bitch commented on my Instagram that you’re on the Epstein list.”

Trump responds:

“The Epstein list? Are we still talking about that?”

Satan then wonders:

“Well, are you on the list or not? It’s weird that whenever it comes up, you just tell everyone to relax.”

Trump says:

“I’m not telling everyone to relax. Relax, guy!”

Hah! This comes as The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Wednesday that Attorney General Pam Bondi told The Celebrity Apprentice alum in May that his name appears in files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein‘s case several times. Trump and his team have denied the report and suggestions he’s on the list — and yet he’s been unwilling to release the documents despite campaigning on the promise that he would.

By the end of the episode, the entire town is over the Prez, but the media — including 60 Minutes, which was at the center of the CBS suit — is on edge as they fear retaliation from Donald for saying anything negative (a clear nod to government censorship). Jesus then returns and explains he was forced to come back and be in the school “because it was part of a lawsuit and the agreement with Paramount.” He begs the townsfolk to “shut up” so South Park won’t get canceled just like Colbert! So not subtle!

In the end, the town strikes a settlement deal with the Donald that includes the promise that they’ll spread his pro-Trump message. They do this via a PSA that shows Trump walking in the desert. Tired, he rips off all his clothes until he is completely naked and lies in the sand. He looks down at his “teeny tiny” penis, and a voice-over declares:

“Trump. His penis is teeny tiny, but his love for us is large.”

Text read on the screen:

“He gets Us. All Of Us. HeTrumpedUs.com”

That’s a spoof on the controversial “He Gets Us” religious ad during the 2025 Super Bowl. So many jabs! But the jokes aren’t even the best part!

Why This Matters

This wasn’t just a wild episode, though! It’s actually a SAVAGE move by the show’s creators!

The episode dropped just one day after creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone inked a $1.5 billion streaming deal with Paramount following a months-long bidding war, per the LA Times. Paramount is the parent company of Comedy Central, where the series airs, and also CBS. Now that the deal is done, they’ve used their cash to slam the company. They’re attacking the house from within! It’s the ultimate revenge!

And it goes beyond just attacking Trump. The YouTuber Blooms suspected South Park has an even bigger agenda, speculating on X (Twitter):

“Matt and Trey are simply rage baiting [Trump] with one goal in mind: f**k over paramount. They want to piss him off so bad that he either sues paramount again or refuses to let the merger happen.”

Damn!!!

That’s diabolically brilliant!

