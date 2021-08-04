Dr. Dre's Daughter Says She's Homeless & Hasn't Received Financial Help From Him In Over A Year

Dr. Dre’s estranged daughter says her father is refusing to help her out financially — so she’s sharing her story in hopes of changing that.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, LaTanya Young said she’s homeless and has been living out of her car while trying to support her four children. The 38-year-old works as a delivery driver for DoorDash and Uber Eats and as an assembler at a warehouse, but claims she still can’t afford an apartment in California and is living in a rental vehicle, while her kids crash with friends.

The single mom said she’s repeatedly asked her producer dad — who in 2019 was worth $800 million, according to Forbes — for financial help, but hasn’t received a penny in 18 months.

Dre (real name Andre Romelle Young) shares LaTanya with ex Lisa Johnson. The couple split when LaTayna was just 5 years old. To say he and his daughter are estranged is an understatement. The now adult alleges she hasn’t seen her famous dad in 18 years and doesn’t even have his cell phone number; she’s forced to communicate with him through his team.

LaTanya said she moved with her kids — Tatiyana, 16, Rhiana, 13, D’Andre, 8, who’s named after his grandfather, and Jason III, 3 — from Nevada to California a month ago, hoping that she’d make better money after her work dried up. She lamented:

“The wage is higher in California – there was no work in Nevada. There weren’t enough jobs. I have friends and family that will let us come back and forth but the majority of the time I’m living out of my car.”

LaTayna insisted her kids aren’t saying in the car with her, explaining:

“My kids are staying with friends – they are not living in the car, it’s just me. I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now – I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while… The car is a pretty penny. It’s an SUV that costs $2,300 for three weeks and I only paid for one week. Sooner or later they are going to take the car.”

The embattled mother went on to reveal she’s asked her father’s lawyer for help, but was told Dre refuses to give her any financial aid because she’s spoken about him in the press before. She noted:

“I’m homeless and I’ve been reaching out to my dad for help. His lawyer has said that my dad doesn’t want to help me because I’ve spoken about him in the press. I feel like I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t.”

To make matters worse, LaTonya said Dre seemingly has no interest in ever meeting her children. She shared:

“I’m just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids. My kids are old enough to know who he is. They are in shock that he doesn’t want anything to do with them.”

Although the hip-hop mogul has helped LaTonya in the past by paying her rent and giving her an allowance, she claims that help ended in January 2020:

“People label me as a millionaire’s daughter so they don’t understand why I’m working. It makes me want to crawl under a rock. He used to help with our rent and gave an allowance but he told us he wouldn’t do anything anymore. I’m out on the streets… I’m hearing about mistresses that he’s bought houses for. It’s a messy situation.”

She admitted it also hurt to hear of the major settlement Dre was ordered to pay his ex-wife Nicole Young earlier this month, with a divorce judge ruling he had to hand over a whopping $300,000 a month in spousal support to the 51-year-old.

