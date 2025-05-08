Sydney Sweeney & Brandon Sklenar Were Fully 'Making Out' At Stagecoach, Claims New Witness -- Behind His Girlfriend's Back?!

We’ve been trying to figure out what’s going on between Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar after that video… and now we have a much steamier eyewitness description!

If you didn’t see, the Housemaid co-stars were spotted at the Stagecoach music fest together. Filming is long finished on their movie, so it isn’t just co-workers hanging out after hours. And in the TikTok video taken by a fan, they looked pretty cozy, just vibing in the crowd together. Again, if it was your boyfriend you’d already be tracking down that B. But this wasn’t definitive enough for us to believe they were getting romantic. Not when Brandon, by all accounts, has a girlfriend back home. For Courtney Salviolo‘s sake, we were giving everyone the benefit of the doubt.

We did hear later on that they had a thing on set… and that Brandon was ready to walk out on Courtney if it meant dating Syd… but that never happened. The source said it was only because the Anyone But You star wasn’t into it enough for that, but again who knows, right?

OK, but now we finally have some stronger (i.e. sexier) evidence Sydney and Brandon are an item! An eyewitness at Stagecoach claims to have seen them kissing! Dancing close is debatable — kissin’ ain’t! Deuxmoi revealed on her podcast Thursday that a fan wrote in over a week ago to say:

“My friend was at Stagecoach this past weekend and saw Sydney with Brandon, making out during the Creed set! He was also holding her waist the entire time…”

Whoa!

Fully “making out”?? In public no less?? Maybe they thought people wouldn’t recognize them? Or that the audience wouldn’t notice because they were too busy being taken higher by the sounds of semi-secular Pearl Jam knockoff rock? Maybe they just figured the old “pics or it didn’t happen” rule applied? They’ve got us there. Def would have preferred pics here… But this is the story the friend shared

“She was texting me saying the couple in front of her was really PDA and bumping into her.”

Note that she automatically said “couple”? Before she knew who it was? But then the concertgoer was shocked when the annoying pair “moved forward a little” and she saw who it was!

Hilariously, the source writing in said they didn’t even believe her! They were up on their Hollywood goss and knew about Brandon’s girlfriend. But then they saw that TikTok video and “realized she was telling the truth”! Ha!

The source offered to text their friend for more info, and she wrote back:

“He was holding on to her the entire time, and she was basically ass against him. And sometimes she would turn around and give him pecks here and there.”

The witness says she was too scared to take pics because they might notice — but she swears she saw them “kissing a few times” and “he held her basically the whole set.”

If this is true, that’s wild! Did Brandon quietly break up with Courtney after all? Or is he cheating??

It’s worth noting Sydney didn’t share a single pic of Brandon in her photo dump from Stagecoach! Like she was hiding his presence. Hmm…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Y’all buying that these two were making out??

