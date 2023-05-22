Sydney Sweeney Wearing Her Engagement Ring Again -- For First Time Since Glen Powell Affair Rumors!

Sydney Sweeney is breaking out the bling.

The Euphoria star apparently wants us all to know she and fiancé Jonathan Davino are perfectly fine, thank you very much! We know because she finally donned her engagement ring for the first time since last year!

The blonde beauty was spotted leaving the Hotel Martinez in Cannes over the weekend with Jonathan right by her side… In fact, they looked close as ever as she nestled her hand underneath his arm while smiling for the paparazzi! The 25-year-old wore an elegant, bustier slip gown that showed off all her curves, while her 38-year-old husband-to-be opted for a nude sweater and dark trousers.

However, their outfits were hardly the fashion pieces eagle eyed fans were interested in, as social media users quickly pointed out that protruding from her left ring finger, almost completely covered by Jonathan’s sweater, was her sparkling diamond! See (below):

Sydney Sweeney wears engagement ring publicly for first time in nearly a year https://t.co/pzRwfi3fza pic.twitter.com/y44kAqdwwb — Page Six (@PageSix) May 22, 2023

So things really are okay between them?

If you remember, the status of her relationship has been very much in question in the wake of filming her upcoming romantic comedy with Glen Powell. You may recall the two have been pretty cozy while promoting Anyone But You — some may say a little TOO cozy for two celebs that are in committed relationships… or at least were!

Like we reported last month, Glen’s girlfriend Gigi Paris called it quits after what seemed like an unhappy ending. At the time, Gigi posted a video of her strutting down the sidewalk, firmly captioning:

“know your worth & onto the next”

She also posted the cryptic quote “gut feelings are guardian angels,” which led many to believe Sydney and Glen had engaged in an affair. THEN, People reported that the breakup actually came weeks before Gigi posted the IG video — right after she went to visit Glen on set of the romcom in Australia! According to some sources, the Top Gun: Maverick hunk even confessed to Gigi that he and his co-star had taken their dynamic from professional to personal…

As for Syd’s relationship, Jonathan was spotted leaving their house with packed bags and a dog bed, leading many to believe they, too, had called it quits and that the cheating rumors were indeed true. However, the two were spotted on a NYC date soon after, but The Voyeurs star notably didn’t have her engagement bling on. Of course, fans will know Sydney just seems to not be an adamant ring wearer — so we wouldn’t read too much into that. However, the fact she’s start putting it on prominent display? THAT we might read into — she’s telling us they’re doing just fine. Right?

What do you make of her and Jonathan’s latest appearance together, Perezcious readers? Do you think the two are okay? Was wearing the ring a strategic move?? Share in the comments down below!

