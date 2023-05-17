Sydney Sweeney Admits She Was 'Living My Best Life' Working With Glen Powell Amid Cheating Rumors!

Sydney Sweeney had the time of her life with Glen Powell! (Anyone else humming the theme from Dirty Dancing now??)

The Euphoria star gushed about her Anyone But You co-star while speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday — and she didn’t have a bad thing to say! While at the New York City premiere of her new biopic, Reality, about government leaker Reality Winner, the leading lady opened up about what it was like to work with the hunk and spend so much time together Down Under. She exclaimed:

“It was such a blast!”

And she meant it, too. She was BEAMING!

On what made the international filmmaking process so much fun, she continued:

“I mean, Australia was such a beautiful place to film, and the cast and crew were so much fun.”

The 25-year-old went on to insist she’s “never laughed so much” while working — and it’s all thanks to the Top Gun: Maverick star and the other cast and crew:

“I had a really good time. I was living my best life. I loved it.”

Loved “it” — and maybe him too?! As Perezcious readers know, Sydney and Glen sparked romance rumors after they were spotted cozying up to each other on the set of the rom-com. The only problem? They were both in long-term relationships!

After speculation of a cheating scandal surfaced earlier this year, Glen’s girlfriend Gigi Paris added fuel to the fire when she unfollowed both stars on Instagram and dropped some cryptic posts that seemed to signal a breakup and possibly cheating. A People insider later confirmed they’d broken up weeks before — and a DeuxMoi source claimed the split came after Glen fessed up to Gigi about having an affair!

Meanwhile, Sydney is apparently still engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino. It initially looked like their relationship might be on the rocks when he was spotted leaving their home with several bags, but that proved to be a false alarm. They were then photographed on a date night in late April in NYC:

Sydney Sweeney puts on united front with fiance Jonathan Davino… after ditching engagement ring https://t.co/RkZI4kd4VQ pic.twitter.com/Qs5B4oW9z1 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 29, 2023

It remains unclear what really happened on that set. They haven’t addressed the buzz themselves yet. Some film insiders are insisting they’ve merely been flirting on red carpets and letting the rumor mill do its thing all to promote the upcoming flick. But one thing is for sure — it wasn’t fake to Gigi…

The Handmaid’s Tale alum continued to avoid addressing the rumors directly in her latest interview, but she sure sounded like she had the best time ever with Glen! Doesn’t exactly help her case — we mean, we already thought that! LOLz! Check out her full chat HERE. Thoughts?! You know what to do (below)!

