Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Requests Restraining Order Against Her, Citing Domestic Violence: REPORT

Tamar Braxton‘s boyfriend, David Adefeso, is asking the courts for protection from her in what he’s describing as a domestic violence situation.

As we’ve been reporting, this comes after Adefeso came to Braxton’s rescue when he discovered her unconscious amid a possible suicide attempt during a “staycation” visit to a hotel in mid-July.

Related: Tamar Transferred To Mental Health Facility, Is ‘Awake And Communicating’

On Tuesday, the 50-year-old filed for a restraining order in Los Angeles to prevent domestic violence, according to TMZ. As of writing, the court has not yet approved his request, and Braxton’s team has not given more information on the ongoing situation. The outlet reports family sources connected to the Braxton Family Values star believe that she has changed since beginning her relationship with David, who has also appeared to be controlling regarding the reality series and business decisions.

This new move from David is in staunch contrast to a message of gratitude which was written by Tamar in early August and has since been deleted from Instagram. She referenced him finding her “in our home lifeless” after the incident, adding (below):

“I came here just to say this and then I’m logging off… if you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things… so I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life… I’m so grateful. I was in our home lifeless & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy.”

Along with a pre-hospitalization video of the couple toasting to happy times, Braxton added:

“Know that people coming at you saying all this crazy stuff, isn’t easy for me. People have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what’s really been going on. Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️ I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or ‘that’s that African man’ like I don’t have a mind of my own ? cause without THIS African man, I simply would not be here. Everything isn’t political and your love for me is not that.”

David and Tamar have not commented publicly on this legal update.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]