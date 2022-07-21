Yes, Tamra Judge Is Officially Back For More On RHOC -- And She's Bringing The Drama!

Tamra Judge is coming back to the Real Housewives of Orange County after several seasons away!

The beloved Bravo veteran announced her proud return on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday night. So get ready for a crafty, experienced vet to burst back on to the scene of the iconic series and f**k some s**t up like she never left! LOLz!!

The 54-year-old was chilling with Andy Cohen for a late night chat sesh when the TV host dropped the news. Proudly revealing the cast (re)addition to his audience, Andy gushed:

“Ladies and gentleman, it’s true: Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

And with that, it was official!

Judge then delivered this line to the camera:

“The Judge is back, and drama is in session.”

She also took to Twitter and posted that very same quip later on after the reveal, so we guess they’ve already got her new show tagline all ready to roll! Honestly, it’s not bad. Definitely appropriate for her big return after two seasons away!

As Perezcious readers no doubt know, Tamra joined the RHOC cast way back in 2007 for the show’s third season. She enjoyed a long run on the series before leaving in 2020 after filming the 14th season. She has stayed in the Bravo universe, though. Most recently she has been one of the eight cast members on the second season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which is airing now.

Still, being away from RHOC has apparently allowed Tamra to re-charge her batteries. She told Andy that she feels “1,000 percent more energized” after having stepped away the last couple years. Now that she’s coming back to film new eps again, she says she’s going to bring a “totally different perspective.”

Hilariously (and rightfully… TBH), Tamra also admitted that she was “kind of an a**hole” during her prior run. Uh, yeah! But that’s why we watch! LOLz!!

Besides, Judge didn’t leave her feisty nature at the door a few days ago when she called out Jill Zarin for spoiling her return to the series. We loved that when it went down earlier this month, as well as hearing Tamra’s take on Jill’s antics!

On WWHL after the return reveal, Judge also added:

“I think that being off for two years was probably the best thing you could have done to me, even though I didn’t like it. I was on the show for 12 years, and once you’re on that long, you become a professional Housewife.”

That’s a smart take. It’s hard to spice up the cast with new additions, but sometimes change is necessary. Now that Tamra is seeing things with fresh eyes, perhaps she will bring a totally different vibe to the OC on this run!

Of course, we’re REALLY excited to see how things play out with Tamra and her two pals, RHOC vet Vicki Gunvalson and RHOBH personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Vicki and Teddi have been at each other’s throats recently with Tamra stuck awkwardly in the middle while trying to navigate the feisty feud. We’re sure Andy Cohen’s production team is going to get to the bottom of that one! Ha!!

BTW, you can watch Tamra’s return reveal (below):

There you have it!

Reactions to Judge’s juiced-up bounce-back, Perezcious readers??

