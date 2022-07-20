Vicki Gunvalson Argues With Tamra Judge Over Teddi Mellencamp Friendship After THAT January 6 Dig!

To be honest, we still haven’t stopped laughing at that January 6 comment Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave lobbed at Vicki Gunvalson during their testy social media feud late last month.

As Real Housewives fans will no doubt recall, the accountability coach questioned the RHOC veteran’s right-wing political leanings during a nasty back-and-forth the duo were having online. Teddi ended it by asking Vicki where she was during the infamous 2021 attempted insurrection by Donald Trump‘s political supporters. But the beef is back now, because Vicki is delivering her thoughts on it!

The 60-year-old Bravo-lebrity sat down alongside pal Tamra Judge on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night. Host Andy Cohen knew what he was doing because Tamra is also close friends with Teddi. Heck, the duo host a podcast together! So bringing Tamra aboard to chat with Vicki about her ongoing Teddi troubles is just… perfect!!

The stars delivered, too. When Andy posed a fan’s question about the awkward situation to Tamra, the 54-year-old reality TV vet said:

“It’s very awkward. I want them to get along.”

Vicki is NOT down for that, though. The Coto Insurance founder maintained her stance on not liking Teddi (who she has never met!!) by arguing:

“I’ve never met her. You can not like people you’ve never met.”

OK, maybe! But still…

Teddi’s January 6 crack really affected Gunvalson. She slammed the RHOBH cast member’s comments questioning whether she could have been linked to the attempted coup, Vicki added angrily:

“She asked me where I was on Jan. 6th. That’s an idiotic thing to say to somebody. Where was I on January 6th? Where were you? I know where I was. I was in Puerto Vallarta. I’m just saying I don’t like her. That doesn’t mean I went after her.”

Judge was not happy with that characterization. She tried to clarify Teddi’s coup comment came “after [Vicki] went after her” first during the social media spat. Tamra also defended her 41-year-old pal as “very nice” and “a good person.” Vicki wasn’t swayed, and talked over Tamra to retort:

“I don’t like her. That doesn’t mean I’m after her. … We can talk about it later. I don’t like her. Don’t be so defensive.”

Clearly frustrated, Tamra responded:

“Because I love her!”

But Vicki was unmoved:

“OK, well, good. You love me, too.”

Ha!!

Andy stepped in at that point, asking whether it “must be hard” for Tamra to “love two people who don’t love each other.” The Two Ts In A Pod host agreed, saying her podcast co-host and Vicki should really be friends:

“There’s no reason for them not to like each other.”

The RHOCH mainstay was not going to budge, though. Dismissing Tamra’s hopes for a reconciliation, Vicki finished the conversation with a flourish:

“We are never going to be together so it doesn’t matter to anybody’s life. Why does she care?”

So that’s that.

You can watch the whole interaction as it gets more and more intense in this clip of the convo (below). Pay special attention to that very brief shot of Andy’s reaction face as he looks at the women at the 55-second mark! It’s an instant classic:

TBH, that’s how we ALL feel about this, Andy. LOLz! Always on the edge of our seat to watch the dramz play out, though!!

BTW Teddi definitely saw Vicki and Tamra go at it on WWHL. The accountability coach reposted some clips of the on-air interaction to her own Instagram Stories on Tuesday night while promoting the podcast she hosts with Judge. So clearly she’s watching Vicki as this plays out! What about U, Perezcious readers?! Got any strong reactions to this Real Housewives beef?? Share ’em (below)!

