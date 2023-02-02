Back To The VMAs! Taylor Lautner Shares His Side Of 2009 Scandal With Ex Taylor Swift & Kanye West!

Taylor Lautner found himself in a very awkward position during the 2009 MTV VMAs — and now he’s spilling alllll the tea!

During a new episode of his and his wife Tay Lautner‘s podcast, The Squeeze, the Twilight star admitted he was caught totally off-guard when Ye stormed the stage to interrupt T. Swizzle’s acceptance speech after she won Best Female Video back in the day. The actor (who clearly has a thing for dating other Taylor’s — LOLz!) was presenting the award to his then-girlfriend, placing him on stage for the pop culture showdown.

When asked by his wife what’s one moment he wishes he could go back to, he wasted no time discussing the VMAs scandal, dishing:

“Probably the 2009 VMAs when I presented the award to Taylor [Swift] and was unaware that the Kanye thing was not a skit.”

Tay immediately fell down in her seat, laughing:

“I’m deceased.”

If you aren’t familiar with the infamous interruption — take a look at the unforgettable incident (below)!

Why does the Abduction alum regret the moment so much? Well… he didn’t handle himself appropriately, he realized after the fact. The 30-year-old explained:

“[We’d just gone public] and I presented the award to her. So I gave her the award, I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her, and in the middle of her giving her thank you speech, Kanye jumps onto the stage.”

Considering the absurdity of the moment and the fact they were in the middle of a televised award show, Taylor immediately thought the whole thing was a prank, he recalled:

“I can barely hear it. I can’t see them. I’m just assuming that this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit because why else would Kanye West be jumping up on the stage, interrupting Taylor Swift?”

LOLz! Because of this assumption, he was seen “laughing and giggling” in the background. He continued:

“I’m like, ‘I can’t hear them but this is probably really funny right now.'”

OMG! He thought wrong!! The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl lead didn’t realize something was amiss until he saw the Midnights artist’s face and it suddenly hit him:

“[Kanye] jumped off, she finished, the second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh. That wasn’t good.'”

Dang. Explaining to the pop star why he was clapping and laughing during Kanye’s outburst must have been really uncomfortable!

Hear him recount the memory (below)!

Swift and Lautner dated for several months in 2009, calling things off in December of that year. He was even the inspiration for her hit song Back To December. During his 2009 Saturday Night Live hosting gig just a few months after the award show, the on-screen werewolf took his turn to throw some punches the Yeezy designer’s way by pretending to fight the rapper on stage. Ch-ch-check it out!

Fans have been loving Taylor’s recollection of the viral moment, writing in the comments of a TikTok clip:

“She goes back to December all the time but he goes back to the 2009 VMAS all the time ” “And this is why he’s the only ex to ever get an apology song” “Taylor and Taylor talking about Taylor ” “The fact that he could’ve chosen any moment of his life ever and THIS is what still haunts him?! I love him”

Another user pointed out how Taylor directly calls out the evening of the VMAs (which took place on September 13, 2009) in Back To December, saying:

“How you held me in your arms that September night the first time you ever saw me cry”

Aw!

It’s even cuter now knowing how much he wishes he could have protected her in the cringe-worthy moment! So sweet! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

