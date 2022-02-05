Taylor Lautner's 'Team Edward' Fiancée Had An Awkward Celeb Encounter With Robert Pattinson!

It’s the ultimate conundrum for a Twilight superfan!

Taylor Lautner revealed recently that his longtime girlfriend — and now fiancée — Tay Dome was indeed a fan of the vampire/werewolf love triangle film franchise that lunched him to international fame. The only problem? She was on “Team Edward” — meaning she was more into his counterpart, Robert Pattinson!

In a new interview with E!, the Abduction star said he’s “still trying to get through” that revelation. LOLz! But he can at least say for sure that his lady love isn’t just dating him to get to her vampire crush! Because she had the chance to meet R-Patz when he sat next to her on a transatlantic flight! Can you believe the odds?

What’s even more incredible? She “didn’t say hi”! Taylor recalled:

“She was visiting me on the set of a TV show I did called Cuckoo in London. When she got to me, she was like, ‘You’ll never guess who I was sitting next to on the plane.'”

The Ridiculous 6 actor was floored but said his old co-star “would’ve loved” the serendipitous meeting. And he had to ask Tay why on earth she didn’t talk to him.

Tay, however, had a pretty sensible answer. She thought it would be “so weird” to introduce herself as “Taylor’s girlfriend that no one knows yet.” Yeah, good point. LOLz!

Sounds like Jacob found himself a pretty down-to-earth kind of gal — you know, for someone on Team Edward!

[Image via Tay Dome/Instagram/Lionsgate/YouTube.]