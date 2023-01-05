Taylor Swift's Cat Is Richer Than You Will Ever Be

Taylor Swift’s cat is sitting pretty!

As pet owners, we all like to think our furry besties are well taken care of… Cozy beds, yummy food, and LOTS of belly rubs are the basis for any happy companion — but how does that compare to the Anti-Hero singer’s feline friend?

Well, we’re here to report that Olivia Benson, Taylor’s Scottish Fold cat, could pretty much puuurrrchase ANYTHING she wanted! According to a new report from All About Cats, the blue-eyed beauty is worth a whopping $97 MILLION!!

Yes, you read that right! This makes the kitty the third richest pet in the world, behind only pet influencer Nala Cat, who has gained a fortune of $100 million, and German shepherd Gunther VI, owned by the Gunther Corporation, who is apparently worth $500 million.

According to the report, Taylor’s cat has reportedly earned her riches by:

“Starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.”

Wow! We’re just going to say it… having Taylor as a mommy makes Olivia a bit of a nepo baby… But we also can’t fault anyone for wanting to hire the adorable gal!

[Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram]