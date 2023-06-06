Taylor Swift & Matty Healy 'Were Never Boyfriend-Girlfriend' At All?!

Taylor Swift made her bad guy good for a weekend! Is that really all this was??

According to the latest insiders the 33-year-old musician’s romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy wasn’t all it was chalked up to be. We’d heard they may have been more casual than many had been inferring. But a source for People spilled all the tea on Tuesday when they said Tay Tay and the British Indie rocker were never even exclusive! The confidant claimed:

“They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun.”

So her new BF was never even her BF at all?? Damn!

They seem to be on good terms, though. No signs of a messy breakup (or non-breakup?) here:

“There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course.”

Whoa! No drama would make sense if they really were just having fun on the rebound.

In any case, it’s over now, and it would seem the Karma songstress is just ready to focus fully on her career amid her acclaimed The Eras Tour:

“Taylor is doing great — her focus right now is her tour. Since Matty is touring too, they won’t be able to see each other at all. They have been friends for years and decided to just go back to being friends. Nothing complicated happened. It’s just life.”

A second source confirmed there’s no Bad Blood between them, too:

“Taylor and Matty still care for one another but they are in the middle of world tours so are both incredibly busy. They’ve been friends for years and are still friends.”

As Perezcious readers know, Taylor started being linked to the Chocolate singer way back in 2014 when they had a short fling. They reconnected again this year — just last month, actually — shortly after she called things off with her long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Fans were shocked to see the Bejeweled singer move on so quickly, especially since things were reported to be moving so fast between them!

Swifties weren’t too pleased with her choice of rebound, either, because Matty has a seriously messed up past. From sexism, homophobia, mocking eating disorders, and all kinds of other disgusting comments (that he straight-up REFUSES to apologize for, BTW) were a big concern for everyone watching this go down. We mean, the guy made fun of Taylor and her mom specifically! Just awful…

But Taylor knows what she’s doing and she can make her own choices! The source said:

“He likes to provoke a response out of people. She’s a grown woman more than capable of forming her own opinions about people. No one forces her into anything, especially not these days. She’s on top of the world.”

Everyone is taking a big sigh of relief, though, regardless of their opinion on the fling. On Monday, it was claimed to ET that they’d split over compatibility issues:

“Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other.”

We definitely could’ve guessed that one based on his podcast personality!

Aside from everything, it’s good to see Taylor taking things into her own hands and living her best life during her new career heights. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via NME/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]