Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Are Already Moving In Together?!

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are about to take their romance to a whole new level… by becoming roommates! Yeah, you read that right.

According to The Sun on Saturday, the couple are getting ready to move in together. The 1975 frontman even shipped some of his items to Taylor’s home in New York already, including “his favorite guitar effect pedals, audio interfaces, synths, and MacBook Pro.” Whoa. We heard Taylor and Matty were “moving fast” with their romance – but living together is a HUGE step for a relationship that’s still fairly new!

However, heir new living situation could just be a matter of convenience because the outlet reported that this is so they can work on her new album together. As we previously reported, the 33-year-old singer allegedly asked her new beau to help write some songs for her new album. Considering how busy they both are with their respective careers, it makes sense for them to have one home base to go to and create music. Nevertheless, this is still a monumental leap in their brand-new relationship! A source for The Sun shared on Saturday:

“He and Taylor are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can. Matty has already told the 1975 team that he’ll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable. He will work on his parts for their collaboration while she is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album.”

The insider added:

“Matty is Joe 2.0 – her superstar status doesn’t faze him in the slightest.”

Oof. What a dig! As you know, the Shake It Off songstress broke up with her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn earlier this year. They allegedly called it quits because the 32-year-old actor had an issue with her level of fame. A source previously explained:

“The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s — which can be awkward for a couple when it’s not balanced. This drove them apart and ultimately, they both realized they were not on the same page anymore. It’s been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material while dating one of the most famous women in the world over the last six years. It was easier during the pandemic when it was just the two of them, but once things returned to normal, Taylor Swift the superstar emerged, and their differences were even more apparent.”

So if Matty is truly unfazed by her superstardom, it’s no wonder Taylor was drawn to him and hasn’t been afraid to show off their romance to the public.

And despite Swifties being furious over the new relationship, these lovebirds seem head over heels for each other – enough to allegedly move in together! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

