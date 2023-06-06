Taylor Swift & Matty Healy's Split Is No Big Deal -- Because Their Relationship Wasn't Serious To Her?!

Taylor Swift is just keeping things casual??

As we previously reported, the 33-year-old songstress called it quits with her very controversial new beau Matty Healy — but apparently that ship sailing isn’t a big deal to either of them??

Related: Natalie Portman Caught Husband Cheating With 25-Year-Old — But Is Staying??

On Monday a source claimed to ET that the reason for their breakup was their compatibility:

“Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other.”

And apparently it came as no surprise to Tay Tay’s besties, as the insider continued:

“Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

It’s not the biggest shock in the world to hear The 1975 frontman was a rebound for the superstar — she just got out of a six year relationship! Frankly it was more of a surprise how quickly things seemed to be getting serious with these two!

But now? Maybe that was all premature! A new source dished to People on Monday that it was never that serious for Taylor:

“She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved.”

This is a Taylor confidant, of course, so we have no way of knowing if Matty felt the same way. But he certainly seems OK now, as he’s right back to kissing randos at shows.

Related: Shaggy Says Fans Misunderstood It Wasn’t Me — It’s An ‘Anti-Cheating Song’

At least now Swifties can take some comfort in the fact this entire mess is over — after the 34-year-old’s pretty horrific past coming to light, and his refusal to apologize for it, it looks like he’s finally out of the picture for good! We mean, just look back at that extra-condescending rant he went on during an interview when he was called out for his disgusting remarks:

“[If my comments hurt you] you’re either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar. You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt. It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”

Frankly we were wondering if Taylor might have had to give up on some really deep personal feelings to avoid the controversy. But knowing it as never all that deep with Matty will probably make everyone feel better, right?

Did U ever think Taylor and Matty could go the distance, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via The Tonight Show/Pitchfork/YouTube]