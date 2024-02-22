Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spotted On Romantic Date Down Under At Sydney Zoo!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wasted no time with a daytime outing after the latter arrived in Australia!

As we’ve been tracking, the Kansas City Chiefs star touched down in Sydney on Thursday morning local time ahead of his girlfriend’s concerts in the city. And then right after landing, the lovebirds were spotted together on a romantic outing to the Sydney Zoo. Cute!

While the Anti-Hero artist had already visited the animal attraction a day before her beau’s arrival, according to news.com.au, the couple decided to hit it up again for a “private tour.” They got to feed kangaroos and took lots of selfies as they walked around hand-in-hand, 9News added. That sounds super fun!

Videos of the outing were captured as they ventured around the venue — and at several points, they both had their arms around the other. Aw! You can see sightings (below):

And yet… while this content is super sweet, we can’t help but notice how freaking INVASIVE it is! Like, these clips were taken from the AIR, meaning there was a drone or something similar following the pop star and football player the whole visit. That is so not okay, especially considering she’s already on edge after someone’s been stalking her plane’s whereabouts. Let the girl have some privacy, y’all! A Tayvis date is not breaking news. LOLz!

Thankfully, it doesn’t look like it took away from their time together. Reactions?!? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Today/YouTube & Taylor Swift/Instagram]