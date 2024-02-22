Travis Kelce Lands In Sydney To See Taylor Swift -- All The Trip Deets!

It’s official! Travis Kelce has arrived in the Land Down Under!

According to official flight records from FlightAware, the Kansas City Chiefs star touched down in Sydney around 9 a.m. local time on Thursday (which is around 2 p.m. PST on Wednesday — more international date line craziness!). Trav first flew from Vegas to Los Angeles. Then his next flight took off from El Lay at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday and made a small stop in Honolulu, presumably to get on Taylor Swift‘s plane which had been sent to the Hawaiian city earlier in the week. Finally he jetted off to Oz.

Related: The Latest Taylor & Travis Conspiracy Theory — Is This Video Evidence??

ABC News Australia caught wind of the NFL star’s flight incoming when a journalist stationed outside of the airport noticed some “official-looking men in suits, some tough-looking bodyguard-like men” near the hangar. The journalist even dropped deets about the Anti Hero singer’s hotel, saying:

“When [Kelce] does get here, he is expected to be going to the Crown [hotel] in Bangaroo. That’s where Taylor Swift has been staying in her penthouse.”

Shortly after this, the Kansas City Chiefs star was spotted leaving his airplane in Syd — and it looks like the Crown hotel is exactly where he went! DailyMail.com caught sight of him and his bestie who traveled with him, Ross Travis, peeking out of a penthouse suite hours after his fellow tight end posted a travel pic to his Instagram Story.

See the hotel pic (below):

Travis Kelce admires view from his lavish Sydney hotel room after touching down in Australia to join girlfriend Taylor Swift on her Eras tour https://t.co/arwQDtZ1PW — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 22, 2024

The couple are believed to be staying in Tay’s lavish presidential suite, which goes for a whopping $25,000 per night. Sounds like it’s going to be a fantastic vacation!

While waiting for her man to arrive, Taylor spent the day enjoying the Sydney Zoo with her tour mate Sabrina Carpenter.

After visiting Accor Stadium ahead of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift and her team visited Sydney Zoo, getting up close and personal with our Australian Wildlife late this afternoon. ???? See the latest pics of Taylor's secret Sydney visit at 10pm on #9News pic.twitter.com/AUC6lPGCit — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) February 21, 2024

So she does, in fact, wear t-shirts! LOLz!

Of course, the football star is expected to attend his lady’s Aussie concerts, and they’re also rumored to spend some vacay time in the country together after the shows. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all things Taylor and Travis as they continue to develop!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via New Heights/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]