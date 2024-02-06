Taylor Swift Sends Cease & Desist To Student Tracking Her Private Jet Online -- For Good Reason!

Taylor Swift does NOT approve of her jet being tracked on social media.

The Grammy winner’s legal team is in the middle of a back-and-forth with the person responsible for running the famous @TaylorSwiftJets account on Instagram — a 21-year-old college student named Jack Sweeney. According to the Washington Post, the University of Central Florida student received a cease and desist from the Bad Blood singer’s team in December warning him to halt posts related to her jet’s flight routes against the threat of legal action — calling it “stalking and harassing behavior.”

Jack shared a copy of the legal note with the outlet, which was written up by lawyer Katie Wright Morrone. It outlined “direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress,” inflicted on the Eras Tour performer, who is in a “constant state of fear for her personal safety” as a result of the tracking. Morrone wrote:

“While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client.”

While it may be fun for fans to see what Tay and her jet are up to, there has been a huge uptick in creeps, especially right-wing fanatics, who irrationally hate the pop star. So it absolutely is more dangerous than ever for her location to be constantly known. Her legal team added there is “no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control.”

Taylor ain’t messing around! Except Jack doesn’t buy into it…

Backed by his own legal team, he told the outlet the letter was nothing more than a shake-down attempt — particularly in the wake of the criticism Taylor has received for her enormous carbon emissions through her frequent jet trips. He shared that his posts provided nothing more than what her own tour schedules offer: clues to which cities the pop star is in. And he says he got all the info from publicly available data from the Federal Aviation Administration and trackers who can follow aircraft broadcast signals with cheap equipment you can buy online. He said:

“This information is already out there. Her team thinks they can control the world.”

In December, we reported the @TaylorSwiftJets IG account was mysteriously gone — and now we know why. Hmm. Jack also runs @CelebrityJets on the photo sharing app. That one is still up… for now.

