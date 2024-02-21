What Taylor Swift Thinks About Kanye West Talking About Her AGAIN On New Album!

Taylor Swift truly DGAF about Kanye West anymore!

As the rapper tries to stir up their feud again by name-dropping Taylor in his new song Carnival and seemingly calling her a “bitch” (though he has denied that specific lyric being about her), fans have been quick to come to the pop star’s defense. But what does she really think about it?? A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday that the singer is too busy to worry about Ye these days, explaining:

“[Taylor] has so much on her plate and isn’t concerned with what Kanye is or isn’t doing. She has no plans on responding publicly or privately.”

Hah! She’s over it — even when he clearly isn’t!

Related: Travis Kelce On His Way To See Taylor Swift In Australia!

As Perezcious readers know, the musicians’ feud dates back to 2009 when the Heartless artist stormed the stage during the 34-year-old vocalist’s acceptance speech at the VMAs to insist Beyoncé deserved the award more. Then things kicked up into high gear again in 2016 when the father of four said he “made that bitch famous” in Famous, a line the Love Story icon insisted she didn’t approve. Kim Kardashian leaked a secretly recorded phone call to catch Taylor in a lie at the time — though it was later revealed the clip had been edited.

Taylor is believed to have responded to the drama in songs Innocent and This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things. Some Swifties even think her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department might have a track about Ye, too! Specifically the song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. A hilarious title, if truly about him!

But if you ask a second insider, it doesn’t sound like Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend wants to waste any energy on Bianca Censori‘s husband:

“From Taylor’s point of view, this beef is one-sided. Kanye is trying to get back in the spotlight and an easy way to do that is through Taylor, who has completely moved on.”

Better to ignore him than feed into his PR plan! We totally get that!

…Although she may not have completely forgotten about the music producer. Earlier this month, there were reports West tried to sit in front of Swift at the Super Bowl but she got him kicked out of the area. Hah! His reps later called it a complete lie. So, who knows? They clearly aren’t friends, though. That’s for sure.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised Taylor’s turning a blind eye to this latest development in their ongoing feud?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]