Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands While Leaving Kansas City Chiefs Game For Private Afterparty!

So cute!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were hand in hand as they left Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday night! After watching the tight end help lead his team to victory against the Los Angeles Chargers alongside new bestie Brittany Mahomes, the pop star was right by the Kansas City Chiefs star’s side as they exited the stadium in matching outfits.

Travis wore a checkered red shirt for the occasion while TayTay looked adorable in a red vintage team sweatshirt and black pleated miniskirt. Ch-ch-check it out!

Love!

After walking out together, the couple got in their “getaway car” — AKA a nearby golf cart — and sped away, as seen in a video obtained by DailyMail.com. Take a look:

Discussing the clip (above) on X (Twitter), one fan noted, “We asked for Taylor to come and claim her man and she sat on a golf car and put her hand [around] his waist. It’s settle guys. He’s claimed.” Hah! As if that wasn’t already obvious!

According to the outlet, the lovebirds then switched into the 34-year-old’s Rolls Royce with a friend (who was driving) and went straight to Kelce’s mansion — the old one, if you’re keeping track.

While chatting with CBS before the game, the football player teased he’d be having an afterparty with family and friends, and that was very true! Per DM, the couple was first to arrive home followed by a party bus that carried around 20 others. Once everyone was there, it seemed like they enjoyed a catered meal from BBQ food truck Fiorella’s Jack Stack, which parked in the driveway shortly after the game. Fun!

It was another busy weekend for this new couple! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

