Maren Morris Talks About What's 'Necessary' Amid Divorce

Maren Morris is dropping some cryptic messages amid her unexpected divorce!

As we’ve been reporting, the 33-year-old musician filed for divorce from her hubby Ryan Hurd on October 2 citing “irreconcilable differences” between the pair — which shocked fans to hear due to the fact everything behind the scenes happened so quickly! We mean, the day they separated was listed as the same day the paperwork was filed, it definitely seems like it was a pretty quick decision.

As The Middle singer navigates her split as well as works on figuring out a custody plan for their young son Hayes, she’s spoken out for the first time since it was announced she and the 36-year-old would be going their separate ways. On Instagram Friday, she posted a cryptic quote to her Stories which read:

“It will be fine. It will just be, and when it is, you will face what’s necessary.”

Heavy. See it for yourself (below):

Not only that, The Bones artist posted a new photo to her grid with the caption:

“Welcome to The End where you can come and lose some friends…”

In the mirror selfie that starts the carousel of the photo dump, she’s wearing a hat that says “there were nights when the wind was so cold” from Celine Dion‘s It’s All Coming Back To Me Now — followed by a TikTok video at the end with lyrics to Taylor Swift‘s hit song Vigilante S**t:

“I don’t dress for women / I don’t dress for men / lately I’ve been dressing for revenge”

OMG!

Is this split about to get nasty?? We sure hope not, but this definitely seems like Maren is telling us she’s on her vigilante s**t right now!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

