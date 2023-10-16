Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands During A Second NYC Date Night -- Look!

Another Traylor sighting?? These two are keeping us fed!

On Sunday night, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for their second New York City date night in a row — and, of course, they were showing off even more PDA!

Related: Taylor And Travis’s Pals Believe They’re A ‘Good Match’ — Here’s Why!

In this new sighting, the lovebirds were seen exiting the Waverly Inn restaurant in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. The pop star looked cute in a sheer black and green floral long-sleeved top and black mini skirt while the Kansas City Chiefs player wore a black t-shirt, beige jacket and matching pants.

They were all smiles as they navigated the paparazzi toward a black SUV — noticeably hand in hand, too! He also placed one hand on the songwriter’s back while escorting her to the vehicle. Ch-ch-check it out!

Cute!

Trav in particular looks SO smitten! While they weren’t spotted kissing during this outing, we’re sure they got up to that behind closed doors. After everything we’ve heard about their Big Apple weekend (which included a surprise appearance on SNL), they were all over each other! In fact, a People source said they were “so happy” at the SNL afterparty on Saturday night, noting:

“They were so talkative. They were really fun. They talked to every single person in the room that talked to them. […] They were super cool. Super nice, super happy.”

Also, at one point, the athlete pulled the musician into a slow dance position with her hands on his shoulders and his on her waist, “so they’re face to face. […] They’re leaning in, they’re kissing each other.” Adorbz! So these two are really going for it, and we LOVE that!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Are you loving these sightings?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & The Tonight Show/YouTube]