Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Already ‘In Love,’ Say Friends: ‘It’s Obvious’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance is heating up very, very fast!

Despite the couple being in the early stages of their relationship, we have already heard rumblings that the 33-year-old singer was “falling” for the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end following the gentlemanly way he “courted her” over the past few weeks. But it turns out the pair have already fallen “in love” — at least, that’s what their pals are saying! An insider for Us Weekly said on Friday:

“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction. Friends think they’re in love.”

OMG?!!! In fact, they seem to be going so strong they’ve had discussions on how to make sure their romance goes the distance when they are apart starting next month. An insider told ET that Travis plans to go see her when she is on the next leg of The Eras Tour in November. But according to Us Weekly, Taylor even scheduled time to see him whenever she had a break from the shows! The insider explained:

“He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him. It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated. Taylor is really happy and excited about Travis. She’s at the relationship stage where she looks forward to seeing him, getting calls from him, spending time with him. She has butterflies in her stomach and she hasn’t had that in a while. She feels safe and comfortable around him physically and emotionally.”

Awww!!!! The source went on to note that Taylor has been happily surprised by how “in tune” the football player is with her needs, adding:

“Travis is someone who is so different for her. With him it’s easy. She doesn’t have to worry about anything.”

Her friends and family seem very in support of this couple. Not only because Travis seemingly makes her so happy but because they can trust his intentions with her due to his success in the sports world:

“He has his own career and money. So he’s not with her for the wrong reasons. He has his own successful career and understands the demands. There’s no drama and they’re happy. He’ll visit, she’ll visit. It’s working for them.”

Wow. Swifties, it’s sounding more and more like their love story could go the distance! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Taylor and Travis are in it for the long haul? Sound OFF in the comments below!

