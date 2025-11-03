Taylor Swift Reportedly Increases Security By $2 MILLION While Avoiding Spotlight At Travis Kelce's Games!

Taylor Swift is reportedly upgrading her security detail as things are “getting tense.”

Over the weekend, The US Sun reported that the pop star increased her security by a whopping $2 MILLION in the wake of terrifying recent events… which we’ll circle back to.

First off, if you haven’t noticed, Tay Tay has remained noticeably out of the spotlight at all of Travis Kelce’s recent Kansas City Chiefs games. No proud entrances at Arrowhead Stadium showing off her Chiefs gear, minimal major television appearances from her private suite, no nothing. Certainly is a sharp change in comparison to the last two seasons!

The source gave The US Sun the $2 million figure went on to reveal that with the upgraded security, Taylor and Travis are now paying $8 MILLION per year on keeping themselves safe at NFL games and beyond. Experts have reportedly been hired to track the Love Story singer’s every move so she can feel “100% safe and comfortable all the time.” The insider noted:

“The measures at Arrowhead Stadium are important for her. She knows she is always the center of attention and wants to avoid that if possible.”

Related: Swifties Hit Back After Billie Eilish Delivers Anti-Billionaire Speech!

So why the sudden interest in beefing up security? Well, there’s reportedly two factors. First off, Taylor’s stalker Brian Jason Wagner. In September, she was granted a five-year restraining order against Wagner, who had repeatedly shown up at her Los Angeles residence.

Secondly, the Charlie Kirk assassination. As we know, the late conservative pundit was fatally shot while speaking at a Utah college on his American Comeback Tour on September 10. And it reportedly freaked Taylor out. The insider dished:

“There is a concern about recent tensions, and Kirk’s murder didn’t ease that. She is seeing America getting tense, which is creating a feeling of unease. Taylor is someone who can never live a normal life, so her safety and security are a top priority.”

Yeah, with all things considered, we don’t blame her for wanting to be EXTRA careful. And she certainly has the money to afford it, so why not ease her mind?

However, following The US Sun’s report, Page Six cast doubt after a separate insider informed the outlet The US Sun wouldn’t have any way of knowing what Taylor spends on anything.

So what are YOUR thoughts? Do you believe the report? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Kansas City Chiefs/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]