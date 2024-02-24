Travis Kelce Played FMK With Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, & Ariana Grande Years Ago! And...

Travis Kelce, you’ve got some explaining to do!

This isn’t the first time the NFL star’s past comments have come back to haunt him — but this time fans might be shocked to find out his answers to a game of f**k, marry, kill! Back in 2016, at the height of his old reality show Catching Kelce, the tight end sat down with AfterBuzz TV to play an SFW game of kiss, marry, kill. And the options the host gave him are a little more relevant today than they were then!

After explaining the game to the Kansas City Chiefs star, the reporter gave him three ladies to decide between: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry.

We’re sure we know who he’d pick for both the kiss and marry slots today — but back in 2016, when this was all hypothetical, Trav was thinking a little differently! After some tough deliberation, he said:

“Kill Ariana, unfortunately. Love [her], but [she’s] gone.”

Tough, but fair. But what about between sometime enemies Taylor and Katy? He chose to KISS Tay!

And then Taylor Swift would be the kiss … and then Katy Perry would be the marry.”

OMG!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

He seemed very sure Mz. Perry was the love of his life in this clip!! This was at the height of T-Swizzle and her now-squashed beef, too…

Of course, things took a bit of a different route in his life! Katy didn’t end up being his bride, but he definitely isn’t mad about Tay Tay being under his arm these days! And we already know they do kiss. We can’t help but wonder what Trav would think about this if he saw it today.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

