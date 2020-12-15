Taylor Swift Debunks Third Surprise Album Fan Theory -- The Truth Behind 'Woodvale' HERE!

Time to put away your detective glasses, Swifties, as it seems the mystery’s up on “woodvale”.

Taylor Swift confirmed on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night that the highly rumored third album does not exist. ICYMI, Tay’s followers noticed some faint text spelling out “woodvale” on the folklore album cover — which lead many to believe the info was just another one of the songbird’s infamous Easter eggs!

Sadly, all that sleuthing unveiled was an editorial mistake, according to the singer, who told the talk show host:

“I didn’t tell anybody the album until right before it came out. And so I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as folklore. Chose a random name—chose ‘woodvale.’ Wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then decided I don’t actually want to have an album title on the album covers. And we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them.”

LOLz!

Even the Grammy winner herself couldn’t contain her laughter when retelling the story. That is until Jimmy Kimmel called her out, insisting:

“Is that true? Is that really true?”

She went on to spill that evermore was nicknamed “November” prior to release day but they made sure to remove the fake title from the album cover. They weren’t gonna make that mistake twice! While this all sounds like a nice story, we’re not so sure. There’s just so much evidence that folklore and evermore were meant to be a trilogy!

Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below):

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Somebody tell us we’re not just wishful thinking!!

