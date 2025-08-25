Taylor Swift Was 'Very Supportive' Of Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Docuseries -- And She Even Played A Role In Making It Happen!

Taylor Swift is the Chiefs‘ biggest fan!

ESPN just launched a new docuseries about Travis Kelce‘s football team called The Kingdom. While the pop star wasn’t involved on camera, it turns out she was a HUGE part of making it happen!

The project follows Travis and his teammates during the 2024 season, as well as takes a dive into the history of the team. The tight end’s game-changing romance with the Anti-Hero artist is even a big topic of conversation as players and staff react to how the relationship and Taylor’s appearance at games impacted their profile status.

Despite the fact Tay didn’t appear on screen, the director, Kristen Lappas, told People on Saturday ahead of the premiere that the singer was “very supportive” of the six-part series. In fact, she even “approved all of her image and likeness.” Various videos of the artist were shown in the doc, such as when she attended her first football game at the start of the romance. Trav was also seen sporting a TTPD sweatshirt! Love that Taylor had a say in what imagery was used of her and that she was totally okay with the team highlighting her impact!

Interestingly, Taylor didn’t even deny an interview — she was never approached about conducting one! Chiefs CMO and Foolish Club Studios COO Lara Krug told the outlet that the “point was always about the Chiefs and the family,” so they decided not to put Taylor on camera. Instead, they featured her the way they think she would’ve wanted to be portrayed — as a “big fan.” Lara explained:

“Now you see her in the way that I think is how she wanted to be seen, which is as a fan of the community.”

Sweet!

The Grammy winner’s taken a ton of hits from some in the NFL community for her visibility during games ever since her romance began. It doesn’t seem to be bothering her these days — in fact, she’s cracking iconic jokes about her sporty haters! They can all thank her now for helping make this documentary happen! It’s her power and influence that’s helped the NFL profit so much!

But we wonder if she would’ve said yes to an on-screen interview?? She just did New Heights! Maybe one day she’ll branch out to more media appearances in honor of her beau? Hmm.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Have U watched the doc? Let us know (below)!

