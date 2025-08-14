Taylor Swift Picked Diddy As Her Ideal Prom Date?! Interview Resurfaces Along With Unexpected New Connection To Her New Album!

Yikes! We’re sure Taylor Swift’s appearance on The Rachael Ray Show over a decade ago isn’t one she enjoys looking back on… Especially in the wake of all the Diddy revelations.

A new coincidence seems to have been the catalyst for internet sleuths digging up an old clip from a 2011 episode of the talk show featuring the Shake It Off singer. In the footage, host Rachael Ray has photos of a ton of notable celebrities laid out on a table as options for Taylor. The celebrity chef asks her who she would have taken to the prom, and Taylor quickly responds, “It would be a group. And it would be a really fun group.”

The Blank Space singer then gathers photo cutouts of Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow, Justin Timberlake… And the not-yet-disgraced rapper. She tells the host:

“Diddy’s always really been very nice to me. He would be fun to be in the prom group.”

Rachael chimed in to add, “He’s a gentleman, isn’t he? He’s a lovely gentleman.” Geez, so many people really had no idea back then.

Watch the clip (below):

Anyone else concerned retroactively that Diddy was “nice” to Tay when she was a teen pop star? Like how he was “nice” to underage actress Daveigh Chase from The Ring? We all know how that’s aged like milk. And now with all the allegations that have come out against Diddy, the idea of him being in a prom group as an adult takes on a way creepier subtext.

Innerestingly during the segment, Rachael points out Taylor would be going on a “freaky prom date.” If only she knew how “freaky” Diddy really got…

The resurgence of this old interview comes amid Taylor’s studio album announcement for The Life of a Showgirl… Which, believe it or not, actually has a wild connection to Diddy. That connection? Not a prom date… but a date!

TLOAS drops on October 3. If that sounds like a familiar date, it’s because — besides being the day Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was — that’s also when the disgraced rapper is being sentenced.

Eerie!

What are your reactions to this footage? Let us know in the comments down below.

