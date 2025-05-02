CRAZY Rumor! Taylor Swift Pal Brittany Mahomes Told Friends What REALLY Happened With Blake Lively, And It's SO BAD! 

Y’all, this is one of the craziest rumors we’ve heard in a looooong time! It’s gotta be taken with a big grain of salt cause it’s so out there… But it’s juicy!

It’s no secret Taylor Swift has had her issues with Blake Lively since getting dragged into the latter’s It Ends With Us lawsuit. So far, all the evidence for what started this feud (which may or may not be resolved) have come from reports about how Taylor didn’t like the way Blake was using her to get what she wanted on her film set, such as calling her a “dragon.” But this new theory circulating online has a VERY different take on the BFF rift!

Instagram user Katie Paulson, AKA @withoutacrystalball, spilled the tea last week on her account, claiming she heard from a source who knew what went wrong between the friends.

The source had just come from a girls trip which included Taylor’s other ex-bestie Brittany Mahomes — and it was Britt who let the secret fly! Apparently, the WAG was telling everyone on the trip that she heard a rumor claiming the Gossip Girl star tried to have an affair with Justin Baldoni! Yes, that’s the rumor! OMG!

Breaking it down, the source dished:

“I just got back from a dinner with my girlfriend. Her and her sister went to highschool [sic] with Blake […] in Burbank. My friend’s sister was celebrating a friend’s birthday and Brittany Mahomes had a private jet for all of them. On the private jet Brittany said that Blake tried to have an an affair with Justin but he wasn’t interested and shut it down. I think Taylor told Brittany. Or Blake told Brittany. Either way Taylor was in the know.”

Dang!!

That is WILD!!! See the full rumor:

Blake is now suing the director for sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her. She and Justin are also both married — and just cause there have been reports about trouble in paradise for Blake and Ryan Reynolds doesn’t mean she was looking to get with her co-star. To think, for even a moment, that this drama started because she wanted to have an affair is mind-boggling! And one big reason why we don’t buy this. Would she really be crazy enough to start a lawsuit if she did something like this?? It seems hard to fathom.

But let’s pretend for a second we did buy this. This isn’t just bad for Blake — it looks terrible for Britt, who was supposedly the one to spill the tea outside of Taylor’s inner circle. While the source said all the partygoers “know Brittany, not all of them are close with Brittany.” And yet she (reportedly) thought it was cool to gossip about something so major? Big red flag!

No wonder the pop star distanced herself — she seemingly couldn’t be trusted! Because let’s be real, if TayTay was the one to share this with Brittany, it must’ve been during some kind of vent sesh, right? It wasn’t supposed to be passed to others!

We told you it was an insane rumor! But just remember, you can’t believe everything you read on the internet — especially when it’s coming from super anonymous sources!

Reactions?? Sound OFF in the comments!!

[Image via Brittany Mahomes/Instagram & CBS/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]