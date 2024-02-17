Taylor Swift Says Writing The Tortured Poets Department Was A 'Lifeline' For Her After Breakups!

It sounds like we are in for a wild ride with Taylor Swift’s new album! Prepare yourselves, Swifties!

We all know a lot has happened in the 34-year-old songstress’ personal life over the past few years. She broke up with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, in April 2023. She briefly dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. And then she moved on from both of those guys with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. On top of her whirlwind love life, she has been dominating in her career as she is in the middle of the record-breaking Eras Tour. She even broke a record at the Grammys earlier this month!

It clearly has been a busy time for Tay. Naturally, though, it gave her a ton of potential content for her next album, The Tortured Poets Department! An album she apparently felt she “needed” to write to get out all of her feelings about the last couple of years! During her concert in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, Taylor shared with the audience how working on this project was “a lifeline” for her:

“I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me. It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

Oof! She went on to tease a special bonus song on Tortured Poets, saying:

“I wanted to show you something tonight because we’ve got an alternate cover to The Tortured Poets Department that nobody has seen and there’s an exclusive song on this vinyl called ‘The Bolter.’ This is called ‘The Bolter Edition.’ Look at that cover, it’s so tortured [and] so poetic. I wanted to show that to you here in Melbourne because you’ve just been the best that you could possibly be.”

This entire speech was then followed up by a performance of You’re Losing Me — a bonus track off Midnights that is largely believed to be about how her relationship with Joe fell apart. Damn. It is safe to say we should expect some gut-wrenching and intense songs from Taylor on this next album, based on these easter eggs she dropped at her concert this week! Check out the entire speech (below):

