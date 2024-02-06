How Joe Alwyn Feels About Taylor Swift's New Album Shading Him

Y’all. Taylor Swift announced her new album on Sunday night at the Grammys. Not a remake, not a Taylor’s Version. A brand new album. You know what that means. Fans were instantly looking toward her recent big breakup — as they’re often inspiration for her songs.

Naturally, Swifties figured Joe Alwyn, who was with Tay for six years until last spring, would be like…

This time they had good reason, too! The name of the forthcoming masterpiece is The Tortured Poets Department. And it turns out even that title is quite likely a huge piece of shade being thrown at her ex!

Video: Did Ed Sheeran Call Taylor Swift’s Grammys Win ‘Bulls**t’??

See, in a December 2022 Variety Actors on Actors video, Alwyn and pal Paul Mescal revealed they were in a WhatsApp group with Andrew Scott called “The Tortured Man Club.” A little close for comfort, right?

According to a source speaking to DailyMail.com, Joe was convinced Tay would never use their relationship for lyrical fodder. But even he thinks the album name is an “undeniable” reference to his lad group:

“It’s undeniable that the name of her upcoming album is in reference to Joe’s WhatsApp group chat. Taylor knocked him for the name of this when they were together. She didn’t want people to think that it had anything to do with her, so when he spoke out about it, she was, of course, bothered.”

Oh, interesting. Sounds like she always had some contempt for his little group! No wonder he isn’t doubting it’s about him! But will the album be? He isn’t so sure about that yet:

“Joe has no reason to believe yet that she is going to diss him or their relationship. She writes about her past using code and points of reference. It may just be that she is reflecting on their time together and he is hoping it is nothing more.”

Oh. Oh, Joe. The Favourite actor should really brace himself for some bangers that don’t paint him in the best light. Let’s face it, every time she sings about a breakup, it’s “Taylor’s version” — and it never looks good for the guy. After all, even though there’s always some good in relationships, that’s not necessarily what gets the creative juices flowing. No, we think based on the title (and the tracklist she dropped Monday night), we can expect some pretty incisive words about ol’ Joe and his relationship peccadillos. That won’t make him too happy, per the source:

“Joe has not said one word about Taylor or their breakup and has been completely respectful of her… If it is a diss album, that is shady. He helped her with song writing on her past album so it will really come as a shock to him if she talks about their breakup, as it is something he has not spoken of at all.”

The insider added, however, that Joe will not respond with his own version or shade or whatever, no matter what:

“Regardless of what she does, he will still not respond because he has removed himself from her narrative and is very glad he did.”

Very glad he “removed himself from her narrative”? Man, that’s already pretty shady sounding as is! And she hasn’t even sung a note yet!

How messy do YOU think this breakup is going to get after the album drops??

[Image via Variety/YouTube/MEGA/WENN.]