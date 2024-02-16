Matty Healy's Rant Was At Taylor Swift Fans -- Because Of What's On Her Upcoming Album?!

Has this burning question been answered? And has it only raised more Qs??

OK, backing up… Last Friday night Matty Healy went off during Glasgow’s The 1975 concert. He seemed to be warning someone onstage, saying:

“Do not come for me. Trust me. You know who I’m talking to. Honestly, you know who you are. I’m as mental as I seem. I have the receipts. Don’t f**k with me. Trust me.”

We have no idea what he’s talking about. But someone did say he referred to the person as “missus.” So of course a lot of fans wondered if it was directed at Taylor Swift! After all, it didn’t seem like their breakup went so well, he was overheard trashing her to another girl last year. And then she erased him from the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) tracks he had been featured on.

But according to a source speaking to DeuxMoi, it wasn’t Tay he was after. Not exactly. On her Deux U podcast Thursday, the gossip curator explained her insider said:

“His rant had more to do with the hardcore Swift fans than it does with Taylor. There are songs about him on the upcoming album, I know the Swift fans are going to try to get him canceled again, they just love to pull things out of context.”

Whoa! We knew The Tortured Poets Department was going to touch on the Joe Alwyn breakup — it makes sense there would be stuff about the Matty split, too! Hmm. She does have a track called I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) that lots of Swifties have suggested might be about the bad boy rocker. Seems fitting!

In any case, the source says Matty is fed up with the faction of her fandom that cross the line — and that’s who the rant was taunting:

“They’ve gone as far as death threats prior and doxxing. It’s moreso geared towards those crazy ones, not a Taylor vs Matty thing.”

Hmm. It makes sense. But Deux isn’t convinced — as others told her they thought the speech was about Rina Sawayama. The singer has beef with the singer over some of the racist and sexist things he said on a podcast. She said during her Glastonbury performance last June to say she wrote STFU because she was “sick and tired of microaggressions”:

“So, tonight, this song goes out to a white man who watches Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast. He also owns my masters. I’ve had enough.”

Ouch! (Also, fair!)

She clearly has reason to be upset with Matty, but the upcoming specter of Tortured Poets makes us lean toward that as an explanation.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]