Taylor Swift Secretly Attends Chiefs Game Right After Selena Gomez's Wedding!

Taylor Swift had a busy weekend!

After attending bestie Selena Gomez‘s California wedding on Saturday, the pop star made a stealth visit to Kansas City to watch her man Travis Kelce play ball! According to People intel, the singer attended the home game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Just like last time, she made a very secretive entrance. It doesn’t seem like she was spotted at all during the game! Just like last time, she wasn’t even show on the NFL broadcast. Whoa!

Taylor’s dad, Scott, and brother, Austin, as well as the tight end’s mom, Donna, were seen in a private suite together. The Chiefs ultimately beat the Baltimore Ravens 37-20.

This comes after Taylor attended Travis’ first home game of the season by entering behind an apparent bulletproof screen amid an increased amount of threats following Charlie Kirk‘s assassination and as her alleged stalker is MIA. While she celebrated Selena’s wedding, she also reportedly took extra safety precautions there, too. It’s unfortunate that she has to be so private, but we’re glad she’s able to do what she wants and stay safe!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & NBC/YouTube]