Taylor Swift Shares Her VERY Candid First Impression Of Jason & Kylie Kelce!

Taylor Swift is opening up about her first impression of Jason and Kylie Kelce.

During Wednesday’s episode of the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast, Tay Tay got candid about meeting her man’s family for the first time. And it sounds like it was a doozy — in the best way! If you don’t recall, the first time Taylor ever came face-to-face with Jason and Kylie was at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Buffalo Bills on January 21, 2024… You know, the game where Jason ripped off his t-shirt to expose his bare torso? Yeah, THAT game. The retired athlete joked:

“Did you know I was told to be on my best behavior?”

LOLz!

Taylor quickly chimed in to add:

“I didn’t know what you were told. I did know that one of the first things I saw you say to Kylie [was], ‘I was just shotgunning beers with the Bills Mafia and I really want to go through one of the fire tables.’”

HA! Ohhh, Jason. Taylor continued:

“She goes, ‘OK. Can we not do that right now?’ Since then, I’ve heard her say that exact thing to your 4-year-old.”

LMFAO! But on a more serious note, it sounds like the Anti-Hero singer actually appreciated how “real” the couple were:

“I meet you, you’re exactly as I thought you would be. Kylie is exactly as I thought she would be. The realest. The smartest, the coolest. You’re fantastic.”

That’s so sweet! And we’re sure that makes things so much easier on Travis! They’ve become one big happy family!

Taylor went on to joke about Jason’s shirtless adventures:

“I swear to god, Jason, you flew through the window at lightspeed. I love this new world that Travis has shown me. It’s so fun. It’s so exciting.”

Aw! We’re sure there will be more where that came from!

But that wasn’t the only first meeting that’s stuck out in Taylor’s mind… Another took place at Wembley Stadium in the UK at one of the pop star’s Eras Tour shows — which the Royal family was in attendance of! Jason got to meet them, too, and it highlighted his personality perfectly! Taylor recalled:

“I knew you were serious when I was like, ‘Jason, do you want to go meet [them]?’”

But Jason being Jason had a beer in hand and quickly had to figure out how to present himself. Travis recalled:

“He was like, ‘What do I do with my beer?’”

Taylor tacked on:

“I watched him have this moment with his beer where he’s just like, ‘But I want to take it. But I know that I probably should not take it.’ I watched this happen and it was kind of the most amazing [thing].”

Jason confirmed that was “exactly” what was going through his mind at the time. Taylor continued to tease:

“’If I don’t have my beer, what do I do with this hand now? Or am I just, like, being authentic by having the beer? I would normally have the beer. Wouldn’t they want me to be myself?’ I’m watching you say that in your head, and it was fantastic.”

LOLz! Taylor joked she’ll “always remember that.”

We love how well she’s blended into the fam! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers??

